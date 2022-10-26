CAPWN CEO Betsy Vidlak says her goal is to 'look to the future'

After many years of service in various roles at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN), Betsy Vidlak will serve as chief executive officer.

CAPWN recently promoted former chief operations officer Vidlak to a new role as CEO on Aug. 1.

“I’ve worked here for about 13 years. I actually worked in our Head Start program initially as a family advocate, working with families and children,” said Vidlak. “Eventually, I started working in our Youth Services department and did that for about 10 years.”

CAPWN serves more than 7,000 people annually through various programs, many of which are unique to the area. According to Vidlak, the services focus heavily on our local region.

“Our general area for our community action programs is the seven counties of the central southern Panhandle,” Vidlak said.

This means that CAPWN’s programs are mostly centered around serving Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Cheyenne, Garden, and Deuel counties, though much of their work goes beyond those boundaries and into other parts of Nebraska and Wyoming.

One of CAPWN’s largest services is its Community Action Health Center, which is a federally qualified facility that helps provide needed health services to low-income and under-insured individuals and families.

“We have a very large number of providers, especially in our behavioral health program. That’s pretty unique out here,” said Vidlak. “I think the other thing that’s really special about that department is that although we do specialize in serving those people that are low-income and under-insured, we serve anybody.”

Vidlak said that their clinic services are open to people at all income levels, but that those without insurance and those who are under-insured can benefit from a sliding fee scale based on their income.

Some of the programs Vidlak is most passionate about involve serving those who are experiencing homelessness, an issue she said can be less visible in rural communities than it is in urban ones.

“The community often doesn’t know or recognize the number of individuals experiencing homelessness,” she said. “If they don’t see someone on a sidewalk or under a bridge then there’s an assumption that it doesn’t exist.”

Vidlak said that many teenagers experiencing homelessness tend to couch surf, and that sometimes two or more families may share a single home, scenarios that can hide their status as homeless.

CAPWN has several programs and resources that target the issue of homelessness, including a shelter for homeless youth.

“We can take any young person who might come off the street, who has run away, who was kicked out of their home,” said Vidlak.

There are 14 beds at the federally-funded youth shelter that are available to young people who need a place to stay for various reasons, and CAPWN works with probation and the Department of Health and Human Services to serve a broad range of needs.

CAPWN also offers Transitional and Permanent Supportive Housing Programs to aid those who are experiencing homelessness. These programs provide clients with secure, safe, and stable housing and include offers of supportive services like case management and teaching of life skills tailored to individual needs.

Housing is one of many resources CAPWN seeks to provide for migrant workers and their families as well. Seasonal workers can also go to CAPWN for assistance with medical care and early education for their children.

“We have a Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Program,” said Vidlak. “That program works with migrant families who do that sort of manual labor. We’re able to serve their children in a classroom while they’re going to work.”

CAPWN’s Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Program is the only one of its kind in the state of Nebraska and is an example of a community resource that targets a specific need that is unique to the area.

To ensure that they are providing the right programs that are tailored to the community’s pressing needs, CAPWN performs a community assessment at least once every three years.

“In that process we gather input from consumers, our stakeholders and partners, those in our community that we’re working with, and the general public as well. We take that information and analyze it to find out if we’re still providing services and programs that are relevant.”

Vidlak said adjustments often need to be made, and that CAPWN’s board of directors always has a finger on the pulse of the community in order to create and maintain a strategic plan.

“Through that process we’re always looking at what we’re doing and how we can remain relevant in the community,” she said.

Some of the programs receiving the most attention recently are the behavioral health and medication management departments.

“We’ve had a lot of expansion there and there’s a lot of work going on to increase some programs and innovative services,” said Vidlak.

She added that a big part of her role as CEO is to constantly have an eye on the future to ensure that CAPWN is providing the right services, that the community is aware of what they have to offer, and that people feel comfortable seeking them out.

“What we want to do is look to the future, to look out. What can we do to be better? What more does the community need?” said Vidlak. “At the end of the day the most important thing is the people who are walking through our doors.”