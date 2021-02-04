CAPWN food programs feel crunch

“It was really a lifeline for them,” Ochoa said. “So we are working with our food pantry here about seeing if we can fill in some of the gaps. Even though USDA doesn’t have that food, can we get them through another source? Can we purchase it somewhere else, so that the seniors still get those vegetables?”

She said CAPWN won’t run out of food, but it will have to find the food, and spend the organization’s money to do so.

“We don’t want to have a panic that people think we’re out of food,” Ochoa added. “We’re still going to fill the gap. Because we believe it’s really important for those folks.”

She said her estimation is being short vegetables for 150 seniors. CAPWN gives each senior eight cans of vegetables, meaning 1,200 cans of vegetables or 50 cases.

“If folks want to donate, go down and buy a case of soup or vegetable soup, we’ll take it,” she said. “Now if they want to donate funds so that we can go purchase them, that would be great as well.”

Greg Jording, who’s worked at the CAPWN warehouse for nearly a year said a three-month supply helped keep them afloat, but that’s disappearing too.