CAPWN food programs feel crunch

The Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska provided hundreds of people with fresh food boxes in weekly drives, and has continued a program to give canned commodities to supplement senior’s pantries during the pandemic. But both those programs are facing challenges at the federal level, Sarah Ochoa, the community health services director for CAPWN, told the Star-Herald Thursday.
Ochoa said she was unable to order canned vegetables this month from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to put into boxes for low-income seniors. She said the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), which has been in place for decades, started as a program to help connect farmer surplus to people who needed food, but became an important part of their programing during the pandemic.
She said the USDA warned CAPWN in November that a shortage of vegetables was expected; citing disruptions to manufacturing and supply due to the pandemic, and now it’s hit close to home.
“We’ve had a shortage last year often on peanut butter,” She said. “But when we went to order this month, there’s not even any vegetables available to order.”
She said the boxes have a variety of canned goods, to ensure shelf life, with vegetables, fruits, meat, pasta, rice, powdered milk, and cereals to help out seniors who have trouble traveling to grocery stores — and are especially vulnerable to the pandemic. CAPWN passed out food from Morrill to Lewellen, serving about 500 seniors once a month. Ochoa said it was especially vital in rural areas.
“It was really a lifeline for them,” Ochoa said. “So we are working with our food pantry here about seeing if we can fill in some of the gaps. Even though USDA doesn’t have that food, can we get them through another source? Can we purchase it somewhere else, so that the seniors still get those vegetables?”
She said CAPWN won’t run out of food, but it will have to find the food, and spend the organization’s money to do so.
“We don’t want to have a panic that people think we’re out of food,” Ochoa added. “We’re still going to fill the gap. Because we believe it’s really important for those folks.”
She said her estimation is being short vegetables for 150 seniors. CAPWN gives each senior eight cans of vegetables, meaning 1,200 cans of vegetables or 50 cases.
“If folks want to donate, go down and buy a case of soup or vegetable soup, we’ll take it,” she said. “Now if they want to donate funds so that we can go purchase them, that would be great as well.”
Greg Jording, who’s worked at the CAPWN warehouse for nearly a year said a three-month supply helped keep them afloat, but that’s disappearing too.
“It didn’t really affect us until now, because we had enough here in the warehouse,” he said. “Now, we’re to a point where there is nothing in stock at the USDA warehouses. So there’s nothing for us to order.”
He said CAPWN’s partners at the state level are unsure when the shortage will end.
“We’re working closely with the state to figure out how we’re going to be working out our food boxes now because (seniors) are supposed to get so many vegetables per box,” Jording said.
The other program, which offered fresh foods on Fridays is also currently in a holding pattern, waiting for federal direction.
With funds for COVID-19 relief still in Congress and the change in administration, the USDA hasn’t offered direction for the program.
Ochoa said the organization is waiting to see what the USDA does, but said she wants to coordinate with the other groups to better distribute the fresh food boxes, or determine if they need to find another way to get fresh foods to families in need, as they served an average of 400 families per drive.