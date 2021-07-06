CAPWN Migrant and Seasonal Head Start provides comprehensive services

One parent, Jessica Valles, said she only had good things to say about the program.

“We’ve had nothing but good experiences with the program,” she said. “The children are well taken care of. … They don’t just provide services for children, but they also do provide services for parents.”

Valles said she’s taken advantage of those services, which include parent meetings. Since she is a student herself and her husband works in welding for an ag business, she said MSHS has been really helpful over the past three years that her son Elias Gonzales has been a part of it.

“It serves the whole family as a whole,” she said.

Valles heard about the center through family advocate Yuleth Vera, who works at the Scottsbluff center. Vera said the program is a good opportunity to provide guidance to families in need.

“We can help families grow,” she said. “We can set goals and help the family in need, and we just guide them to wherever their direction where they’re heading.”

Alvizar stressed that while it is for families whose primary income comes from agricultural work, it doesn’t necessarily mean just the people who work in the fields.