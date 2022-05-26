CAPWN presented with $15,000 check

A health care organization gave a big boost to a local nonprofit program that serves Panhandle youth.

On Thursday, Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, MolinaCares awarded $15,000 to the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN).

Malerie Pacsi, who works in the medicaid product development department for Molina, presented the check to CAPWN representatives.

“As a health care organization ... that is founded on the premise of supporting communities and building capacity for community programs, the work that (they) all do here at Community Action really resonated with our mission,” she said. “We wanted to support in a small way but hopefully be a longterm partner.”

Liz MacDonald, CAPWN’s supportive health service director, said the funds would support daily living needs at the Panhandle Youth Shelter.

“It will go a long ways for really helping out with not only necessities for youth, but we also try to promote what’s referred to as normalcy for these runaway and homeless youth,” she said.

The money will help the youth visit bowling alleys and movie theaters and help fund acquiring new amenities or supplies. Aside from a small amount supporting the general operations of the shelter, the money will go toward aiding the youth themselves.

“These are funds that we can use that grants generally don’t allow to pay for — things like that, so it’s really exciting,” MacDonald said.

Pacsi said social and economic support systems can be just as important to improving quality of life as physical and mental health services. She said her company is proud to enable organizations to provide more than just medical aid.

“Oftentimes, grants are hard to come by ... so as we work in communities and start building our business within states, we become part of the state, and as such, we see a responsibility to really integrate with those community connections,” she said. “... Doing research and understanding what’s here in the community, what’s a valued resource, it became very clear to us early on that Community Action was that partner.”

Pacsi said Molina selected CAPWN as an organization to work with due to its geographic reach as well. It’s in more of a rural location and she said the company wants to support the whole state, not just big population centers.

