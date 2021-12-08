CAPWN receives $10,000 grant to help the homeless

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CAPWN receives much of its funding from state and federal grants, but they often just cover the basics. Sometimes, MacDonald said, the people they serve might slip through the cracks if they don’t fit the requirements for those grants.

“I applied with the intent of the funds going towards operations and service that have to go towards our emergency services program,” she said. The money will go towards anything which would supply people with housing and keep them housed.

The flexibility of the grant allows it to be used as necessary, not with any particular limitations. If a formerly homeless person is moved from a temporary motel to a more permanent apartment, for example, they might not be able to furnish it.

“They don’t have the funds to buy furniture and linens and microwaves, so my idea was that we could use the funds to...get them some of the bare essentials they need,” MacDonald said.

The grant will also be used for supportive housing, which aids people with disabilities that are homeless.