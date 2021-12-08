CAPWN receives $10,000 grant to help the homeless

The Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) received a big boost in funding to help combat homelessness in the area. They were the most recent recipient of Great Western Bank’s Making Life Great grant.
Scottsbluff branch manager Derick Vach and a few other representatives visited the CAPWN administration on Dec. 7 to present them with a check for the grant. “CAPWN’s cause spoke to me,” Vach said in an email to the Star-Herald, “and I felt it was important to try and help them out.”
The grant will supply $10,000 to be used for rent, utilities and homelessness prevention. Vach approached Liz MacDonald, CAPWN’s supportive health services director, about applying for the grant in September.
“Great Western Bank hadn’t had many Making Life Great grants here locally in the past,” he said. “When I started as branch manager, it was my goal to make sure the community knew that Great Western Bank does give back to the community in big ways.”
Before Tuesday’s event, the latest Making Life Great grant of $5,000 had been delivered to 11:13 Ministries in September. Vach said another one was in the works to a different local organization.
“We look forward to learning the outcome of that grant application request as well,” Vach said. “Great Western Bank will continue to make positive impacts wherever we can.”
CAPWN receives much of its funding from state and federal grants, but they often just cover the basics. Sometimes, MacDonald said, the people they serve might slip through the cracks if they don’t fit the requirements for those grants.
“I applied with the intent of the funds going towards operations and service that have to go towards our emergency services program,” she said. The money will go towards anything which would supply people with housing and keep them housed.
The flexibility of the grant allows it to be used as necessary, not with any particular limitations. If a formerly homeless person is moved from a temporary motel to a more permanent apartment, for example, they might not be able to furnish it.
“They don’t have the funds to buy furniture and linens and microwaves, so my idea was that we could use the funds to...get them some of the bare essentials they need,” MacDonald said.
The grant will also be used for supportive housing, which aids people with disabilities that are homeless.
MacDonald said Making Life Great grant would go a long way in connecting people in need with the services they require. “Ten thousand is an amazing amount that is going to do a lot of good and help a lot of people.”
Great Western Bank has been providing organizations across their service area with such grants since 2016. The grants need to be applied for, and are not awarded on any particular schedule. They target low-to-moderate income individuals and the programs which support them.
Aside from helping the homeless, CAPWN provides a variety of clinical, community and supportive health services. These include food programs, youth services and medical aid.