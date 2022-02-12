Carnegie Arts Center presents 'A Glimpse of Spirit'

ALLIANCE - The exhibit “A Glimpse of Spirit,” which will display the work of Jean Jensen in the upper Garwood and Skala Galleries at the Carnegie Arts Center, will be up from Feb. 15 until March 20. Her artist reception is scheduled for Feb. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Please join us in celebrating this wonderful local artist.

Traveling allowed Jensen to see Western Nebraska with a new perspective and to see the natural, largely untouched beauty of her childhood home. Returning to Nebraska, she began a 35-year career as an artist. Mostly, Jensen paints local subjects, combining her passion for the region with the aliveness and energy that she experienced in Kenya.

She is skilled in watercolor, pastel and oil, using the raw emotive power of brilliant colors to capture the essence of flowers, wildlife, people and landscapes. Jensen has attended the Autumn Art Workshop for 28 years and serves on its board. She has taught some middle and high school art classes and community workshops. She lives near Lewellen, where she and her two brothers are the exhibiting artists and owners of the Most Unlikely Place gallery and café.