Carnegie Arts Center presents 'A Glimpse of Spirit'

ALLIANCE - The exhibit “A Glimpse of Spirit,” which will display the work of Jean Jensen in the upper Garwood and Skala Galleries at the Carnegie Arts Center, will be up from Feb. 15 until March 20. Her artist reception is scheduled for Feb. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Please join us in celebrating this wonderful local artist.
Traveling allowed Jensen to see Western Nebraska with a new perspective and to see the natural, largely untouched beauty of her childhood home. Returning to Nebraska, she began a 35-year career as an artist. Mostly, Jensen paints local subjects, combining her passion for the region with the aliveness and energy that she experienced in Kenya.
She is skilled in watercolor, pastel and oil, using the raw emotive power of brilliant colors to capture the essence of flowers, wildlife, people and landscapes. Jensen has attended the Autumn Art Workshop for 28 years and serves on its board. She has taught some middle and high school art classes and community workshops. She lives near Lewellen, where she and her two brothers are the exhibiting artists and owners of the Most Unlikely Place gallery and café.
The Box Butte Art Society Spring Show is from Feb. 15 until March 20. The Spring Show is the annual guild show of the Box Butte Art Society, based in Alliance. The show is judged by professional artist, Michelle Denton, Director of the West Nebraska Arts Center.
The objective of the society is to promote and advance the study and appreciation of art in general. This is for art appreciators, art crafters, weekend art enthusiasts, semi-professionals and professionals. If you like art, we like you and want you to join. It’s only a once a year $15-fee to be a member. We hold a monthly meeting where we learn fun techniques that are easily tackled by an art enthusiast at any level. Currently we have a group of over 40 members in the Alliance, Hemingford and Chadron. areas. Don’t miss seeing these great works from all ages and skill levels.
On Feb. 22, Carnegie will be displaying Alliance Middle School and St. Agnes Elementary student work in the studio gallery in the exhibit “Wonders.” Their exhibit will be on display until March 26. Please come support these young artists’ amazing creativity.