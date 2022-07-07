Carnival gets final preparations for opening night

The Oregon Trail Days Carnival, provided again this year by Frazier Shows, was nearly set to entertain carnival goers with skill games, tasty food and thrilling rides early on July 7.

“The most popular is always the Freak Out. Gering people really love that ride,” George Tobias with Frazier Shows said. “Then the Rock Star is pretty popular after that and then, maybe, Zero Gravity.”

Tobias said the Freak Out is a swinging claw ride that oscillates while hanging and swinging, sure to elicit many screams. The carnival will have activities for all ages including a bouncy house and rides for kids, 2 and up.

New this year is the Build The Bear booth owned by 10-year-old Dylan Tobias, where kids can choose from a variety of animals to have filled with stuffing. Dylan said he is using proceeds from the booth to save up for flying lessons. He aims to get his pilot’s license and wants to be an astronaut and travel to Mars.

In addition to games and rides, Frazier Shows has the traditional fresh lemonade drinks, funnel cakes and much more. Tobias’ son, Georgie, said the best food booth to check out is the pizza booth.

Tickets purchased at the carnival are $1 for one and bulk ticket deals are available. Each game and ride takes 3-6 tickets. Wristbands are $25 bought online in advance or $30 if bought onsite.

The carnival, located at Five Rocks Amphitheater, opened Thursday. It's hours will be Friday, 5-11 p.m., (wristbands 5-8 p.m.); Saturday 3-11 p.m. (wristbands 3-6 p.m.); Sunday 3-8 p.m. (wristbands 3-6 p.m.).

This year's Oregon Trail Days celebration marks the 101st year of the community festival.

Friday’s festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the Don Childs Run. Registration starts at 6 a.m. in front of Main Street Appliance along 10th Street in Gering. There is a $10 fee to participate.

The Vera Dulaney Memorial Art Show will be Friday and Saturday at the Gering Civic Center. There will be hundreds of pieces on display that previously went through a juried show to qualify for exhibition. Friday’s show will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The art show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Kids will take to the streets around Legion Park Friday for the Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m. Registration is from 9:15-9:30 a.m.

After the Kiddie Parade, there will be street games, inflatables and snacks at Legion Park.

The Old Settlers Luncheon will begin at noon.

Later, the community can enjoy cultural cuisine during the International Food Fair from 5-9 p.m. on 10th Street. After grabbing a bite to eat, the public can walk up the road and view the classic cars and hot rods on display during the rod and custom car show from 5-9 p.m.

The day will close with a 7:30 p.m. performance by the Gering City Band at Legion Park. There will also be square dancing on 10th and O streets at 8 p.m.

For a comprehensive list of OT Days activities, visit oregontraildays.com.