Carpenter Center opens ninja training program for kids

Ninjas are training at the Carpenter Center.
The center began its five-day-a-week Ninjazone program last week with high enrollment, gymnastics coach Bobby Youl said.
“It’s kind of like American Ninja Warrior for little kids,” Youl said.
The program is meant to integrate into existing gyms, according to the Ninjazone website. It’s a fusion of martial arts, gymnastics and other freestyle movements with a tiered system of advancement.
There is a $20 registration fee for the program. The fees increase as students advance in the program.
Youl said the program is designed for kids to learn at their own pace and each month has a theme. October’s theme is zombies.
The 4- to 7-year-old class on Tuesdays and Thursdays has a waiting list, Youl said.
So far, the program has been a hit. Youl said they have about 42 kids enrolled, surpassing her expectations.
While the program officially got started in October, Youl said it has been in the works since January.
“Then we had COVID,” Youl said.
Directed health measures had closed gyms in March, Youl said they were able to get the necessary equipment during the shutdown for the ninja training, including the versions of the famous warped wall and floating steps, after receiving money from the City of Terrytown.
They also had an anonymous donor give some gymnastic equipment in the same period.
Otherwise, Youl said the interim period before the center could reopen was tough. Youl said she filled her time with TK and fell off a 6-foot ladder in April.
“It was really stressful,” Youl said. “We were at like 248 kids before COVID.”
Youl’s programs are making their way toward a rebound, with an enrollment of 146, according to Youl.
“Their main thing is ‘We need something for our kids in this community.’ there’s not really a lot,” Youl said. “We have this big facility, why not utilize it more?”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.