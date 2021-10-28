Carter Shimic wins NILE

“Steers are a lot of work but it is nice to watch your hard work pay off at the show,” Katelyn said.

Leading up to a show, the steers’ diet and hair is carefully maintained. Everyday Carter and Katelyn, with the help of their younger sister Camille, 11, began the day with washing and blowing hair, often with the steers housed in a 44 degree cooler barn to promote hair growth.

When it comes to packing for shows, the list is long and specific.

“Everything that you would need for the steers care at home you just throw in the trailer,” Carter said.

Fitting supplies such as sheens and adhesive, as well as show halters and show sticks are packed in addition to feed and bedding.

“You also need medicine in case they get sick,” Camille said.

The Shimic family loaded and left for Billings two days prior to the show to set-up, check-in and weigh-in Fred and Ace.