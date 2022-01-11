CASA, partner agencies host campaign for recruiting child welfare advocates

McBride said the events don’t have to be just for people interested in becoming a volunteer or foster parent either; they can also be for people interested in the conversation but unsure of how they’d like to contribute.

“Even if you are not interested in becoming a foster parent or volunteer but maybe you are a driver of change and you want to still help and that’s just not the way you’re able to do so at the time, you can still come learn about this stuff,” she said. “You know, the reality is that there aren’t enough foster homes, and children have to be placed out of the area. They may not have someone advocating for them in court. These children have already been removed from their homes, and they now have to adapt to going to a new school, trying to make new friends, getting used to a new schedule, and that’s a lot to put on anybody, especially if they’re going through the stuff that the kids have gone through.”

When it comes down to it, the goal of the campaign is to generate awareness of and advocate for child welfare in the area.