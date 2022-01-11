CASA, partner agencies host campaign for recruiting child welfare advocates

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is partnering with local agencies over the next several weeks for a campaign designed to attract individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer or foster parent.
The “They Are Worthy” campaign includes three different informational events throughout the community in which interested people can learn more about what it means to be a foster parent, CASA volunteer or other ways to assist children in the system.
“The goal is to really show that — the children that we serve, a lot of times these children are in foster care — they’re worthy of having safe and stable homes and having a voice in court,” CASA executive director Kelcie McBride said. “So, we decided to partner with a lot of service agencies in the area to recruit CASA volunteers and foster parents. A lot of the type of people that we thought would be interested in being a CASA volunteer, we also thought might be interested in being a foster parent; (they have) a lot of the same characteristics, want to help children, that sort of thing. So, we figured we might as well partner up, provide the information and let people decide what would be the best fit for them.”
The campaign came out of a conversation with the local Through the Eyes of the Child team, an initiative through the Nebraska Supreme Court for local, multidiscipline teams to improve systems processes through different perspectives — primarily through the eyes of children.
“They call it ‘Through the Eyes of the Child,’ because we’re wanting to see the system through the eyes of the children,” Charles Lieske, Mediation West executive director and local contact for the local Through the Eyes of the Child team, said. “We want to know what’s working well for kids, and we also want to know what’s not working well for kids.”
At the December meeting, Lieske said lead judge James Worden, who presides over many local child welfare cases, said he thought it would be a good idea to show appreciation for those who have served in some capacity in this environment and to inform and recruit more people who might be interested in serving in those roles.
That’s when Through the Eyes of the Child started partnering with various agencies, and McBride began working on putting together the campaign.
The campaign kicks off Thursday, Jan. 13, at Mediation West from 4-6 p.m. The kickoff event will provide people with information about the court process as well as how to become a foster parent or CASA volunteer.
“We’ll be focusing on the court process and how to become a foster parent or CASA volunteer,” McBride said. “…The court system can be very difficult to understand … but we wanted to provide that information, what the reality of that might look like for people — being kind of related to a case, but not being an attorney on the case; that looks very different.”
On the following Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6-8 p.m., interested individuals can speak with current CASA volunteers, foster parents, former foster youth and various agency staff at Cappuccino and Company to get additional information about what it’s like to be a volunteer or foster parent.
“That’s going to be kind of like a table chat set up where people can go to the different tables for the agencies that they’re interested in learning more about,” McBride said. “So, we anticipate having a lot different local service agencies there. … It’ll kind of be a one stop shop for learning everything you want about becoming a volunteer, foster parent and navigating the court system.”
The campaign will then wrap up at Lakota Lutheran Church on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 11:30 a.m. with more information on becoming a foster parent or CASA volunteer.
“There’s a big need for Native American representation as CASA volunteers and also as foster parents,” McBride said. “Anybody is welcome to come to any of these, but we wanted to make sure that we made an extra effort to reach out to that community and thought that Lakota Lutheran Church would be a great place to do that.”
If interested individuals can’t make it to any of these events, there is also an online event via CASA’s Facebook page in which multiple informational posts a day will be made throughout the next few weeks.
McBride said the events don’t have to be just for people interested in becoming a volunteer or foster parent either; they can also be for people interested in the conversation but unsure of how they’d like to contribute.
“Even if you are not interested in becoming a foster parent or volunteer but maybe you are a driver of change and you want to still help and that’s just not the way you’re able to do so at the time, you can still come learn about this stuff,” she said. “You know, the reality is that there aren’t enough foster homes, and children have to be placed out of the area. They may not have someone advocating for them in court. These children have already been removed from their homes, and they now have to adapt to going to a new school, trying to make new friends, getting used to a new schedule, and that’s a lot to put on anybody, especially if they’re going through the stuff that the kids have gone through.”
When it comes down to it, the goal of the campaign is to generate awareness of and advocate for child welfare in the area.
“I guess the thing that stands out to me from the years that we had foster kids in our home, is kids just want to be loved and they want to feel safe,” Lieske said. “And, if a family has the capacity to do that, even though it might be a scary thing to embark on … it makes a profound difference in in these kiddos’ lives. And, as we think about what we want for our society in the future, having kids who’ve experienced a stable childhood leads to stable and productive adults later, and so it’s not always easy, but it’s well-worth the effort to be in these children’s lives.”
To learn more about how to get involved, attend one of the events or reach out to McBride at 308-672-2922 or casaofscbcounty@gmail.com, or Lieske at 308-635-2002 or charles@mediationwest.org.
Other agencies involved in the campaign include DHHS, Guardian Light Family Services GLFS, St. Francis Ministries, Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, Native Futures and the local Through the Eyes of the Child team, which includes representation from probation, the County Attorney’s Office, county court, Mediation West, Immigrant Legal Center and more.