Catch these Game and Parks education events in March

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in March. Here are several opportunities:

Game and Parks to host ‘The Science of … Salamanders’

Salamanders often are confused with lizards. But these aquatic amphibians couldn’t be more different from their reptile counterparts. Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the virtual webinar ‘The Science of … Salamanders’ at 3 p.m. Central time March 3.

Salamanders are some of the most secretive animals on the planet, and most people never see them. Their long bodies and short limbs support their lifestyle in damp conditions, which helps them breathe. They often can breathe through their skin. Join this webinar to learn more.

The webinar is free, but registration is required in the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. The webinar will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel. Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information.

Nature Experience Learning Centers educator training: Birds and Beaks

The Nature Experience Learning Center educator trainings are a series of short virtual educator workshops, each focusing on a different nature topic. The topic at 1 p.m. March 10 will be birds and their beaks.

This workshop is for in-home and center childcare providers of children ages birth through 5. Learn the similarities and differences between different wildlife tracks as well as everything students can acquire from looking at animal tracks. Fun activities will be included.

Visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov to register. For questions, email jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.

Nature Nerd Night to feature Starlight Ecology on March 15

Nocturnal animals have adapted to the night life. In the Nebraska Nature Nerd Night virtual webinar Starlight Ecology, outdoor educators will discuss how the night sky helps some animals find resources to survive. The free event starts at 7 p.m. Central time March 15.

Registration is required through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Participants also may submit questions to be answered during the webinar while registering. For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov or follow the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission or Nebraska Wildlife Education on Facebook.

Those unable to attend can view the recorded webinar on the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel.

The Nebraska Nature Nerd Night series, for curious adults, takes places on the third Tuesday of every month.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form