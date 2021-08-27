Catholic Mass to be celebrated at historic church this weekend

Mass will be celebrated again this summer at a historic church built by pioneer families in the 1887.

The mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Montrose, Nebraska, on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. A carry-in picnic will be held after mass. Hamburgers will be served, and water, tea and lemonade will be available. Table service will be provided.

The church is northeast of Harrison, Nebraska. To visit the church, drive north of Harrison about 16 miles on Monroe Canyon/Edgemont Roads. Then, turn east on Montrose Road and travel seven miles east to the church.

From Crawford, drive north on Toadstool Park Road almost to Ardmore, South Dakota, about 28 miles. Then, turn west on Hat Creek Road, and travel west and south about 9 miles to the church.