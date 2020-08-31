CDC statistics show what we have ‘known all along’: people with pre-existing conditions more vulnerable

People with chronic health conditions continue to be the most vulnerable to COVID-19, Panhandle health officials said in Monday’s call.

Panhandle Public Health District has revised its announcements to twice weekly, starting this week. A call will be held on Mondays, to report changes in the risk dial and cases in which results were received over the weekend. A second call will be held on Thursday afternoons.

In the call, PPHD health officials addressed the commonly-circulating myth that just more than 9,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States. It’s a statement that many have reported on social media, claiming that the coronavirus is a hoax.

Jessica Davies, PPHD assistant director, clarified that the CDC reported that “for 6% of the deaths, COVID was the only cause mentioned. For the other 94% of people, individuals had an average of 2.6 additional health conditions.

Since March, the CDC has advised that people with underlying health conditions — such as heart disease, respiratory disease or diabetes — are at higher risk for hospitalization or death due to COVID. The 6% mentioned would not have had prior existing or chronic health conditions.

The risk to persons with underlying health conditions is among the reasons why the elderly, persons with underlying health conditions, or those in nursing homes are advised to stay home, if possible.

“This is probably one of the first facts that we did know,” Davies said. “We shouldn’t be surprised by this ‘low’ of 6%.”