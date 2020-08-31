CDC statistics show what we have ‘known all along’: people with pre-existing conditions more vulnerable

People with chronic health conditions continue to be the most vulnerable to COVID-19, Panhandle health officials said in Monday’s call.
Panhandle Public Health District has revised its announcements to twice weekly, starting this week. A call will be held on Mondays, to report changes in the risk dial and cases in which results were received over the weekend. A second call will be held on Thursday afternoons.
In the call, PPHD health officials addressed the commonly-circulating myth that just more than 9,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States. It’s a statement that many have reported on social media, claiming that the coronavirus is a hoax.
Jessica Davies, PPHD assistant director, clarified that the CDC reported that “for 6% of the deaths, COVID was the only cause mentioned. For the other 94% of people, individuals had an average of 2.6 additional health conditions.
Since March, the CDC has advised that people with underlying health conditions — such as heart disease, respiratory disease or diabetes — are at higher risk for hospitalization or death due to COVID. The 6% mentioned would not have had prior existing or chronic health conditions.
The risk to persons with underlying health conditions is among the reasons why the elderly, persons with underlying health conditions, or those in nursing homes are advised to stay home, if possible.
“This is probably one of the first facts that we did know,” Davies said. “We shouldn’t be surprised by this ‘low’ of 6%.”
Minorities and low-income populations statistically have more chronic health conditions, making them more susceptible to the coronavirus as well, according to information shared by Davies.
Currently, COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Davies said in citing CDC information.
During Monday’s call, officials reported that the Panhandle region saw its risk level increase again this week, climbing higher in the moderate level, getting closer to the “high” risk level.
Eleven of the 12 counties covered by PPHD remain in the moderate level, with Grant County the only county in the low risk level. Grant County has been in the low risk level since the dial was unveiled in July.
On the community level, Hyannis, Dalton and Gurley, and Potter-Dix also remained in the low risk area. Crawford moved into the highest risk level as far as communities, at 1.75 on the community risk level. Chadron, Scottsbluff-Gering, Bayard and Mitchell all exceeded 1.5 among the highest communities as far as risk level, all exceeding 1.5 on the numerical risk levels.
PPHD reported 11 new cases. Two children, 19 and under, were reported, both in Scotts Bluff County and identified as community spread. Nine adults have tested positive, with two in Box Butte, identified as community spread; two in Dawes County, identified as community spread; one in Dawes County, cause unknown; one in Garden County, identified as close contact; two in Scotts Bluff County, identified as close contact; and one in Sheridan County, identified as community spread.
There are 76 current active cases in the Panhandle, with a total of 634 cases reported in the Panhandle since March 2. Of the 76 active cases, eight people are hospitalized.
The district reported a record number of recoveries, with 30 new recoveries reported Monday. To date, 557 people have recovered. Six people have died.
