Celebrate dads and cars at Rock ‘n’ Roll Father’s Day Classic June 17-18

The High Plains Auto Club welcomes fathers and children to the two-day Father’s Day Rock ‘n’ Roll Classic Car Show June 17 and 18.

Club organizers are excited to welcome the community to the fun, free event now in its 23rd year.

Kurt Schuller, president of the Auto Club, said he anticipates this year’s show will exceed 300 vehicles. During the May club meeting, organizers had received 142 pre-registered forms. The remanufactured and modified cars were built from about 1940 to present day, with the majority of vehicles shown in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

“We’re still hoping for over 300 entries again,” he said. “Pre-entries are where we’re at normally, but with gas prices the way they are, it will be interesting to see who all comes.”

Previous Father’s Day Classic shows have seen vehicles from Texas, Arizona, California, Wyoming, South Dakota and Colorado.

Schuller said the club created the Father’s Day Classic to bring families together.

“For the sons and fathers to get out and reminisce about older cars,” he said. “A lot of the older generation had cars like that and that’s why we kind of circled it around Father’s Day.”

As families walk through Five Rocks grassy field and look at the vehicles, Schuller said he hopes it inspires the next generation.

“They can work with their hands and it’s something they can do to keep that alive and growing,” he said. “The younger generations are into the newer type cars, which is good because they’re still involved.”

The Father’s Day Classic is a dual-purpose event, focused on supporting youth’s educational endeavors and bringing the community together, Schuller said.

“Everything the car club does goes into our scholarship foundation,” he said. “Every year, we give away scholarships to kids who want to go into a trade field. What we make off of the car show goes back into our scholarship funds.”

The festivities begin Friday, June 17, with a barbecue at the Gering Civic Center, followed by a cruise for cash. Registration opens from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Civic Center. Registration can be completed at Five Rocks Saturday morning.

Car owners can sign up for the cruise for cash event, where they will travel to nearby tourist attractions like Scotts Bluff National Monument and the Wildcat Hills. A box will be set up at each location where drivers will drop in their tickets for an opportunity to win prizes back at the Civic Center. The cruise is from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The drawing takes place at 6 p.m. with an ice cream social at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, show participants can start to line up for the downtown parade at 8 a.m. on N. 10th St. Participants who wish to park together at Five Rocks are asked to line up together in the parade. The parade begins at 9 a.m. heading down 10th Street before the drivers head to Five Rocks Amphitheater. No candy can be thrown during the parade as per Gering city ordinance.

Following the parade, the public is invited to look at the vehicles up close during the car show at Five Rocks Amphitheater. The car show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

There will also be a revving session at 1 p.m. where car owners are encouraged to turn on their engines and rev the motors.

A new event, held in conjunction with the car show, is the first annual pin-up contest hosted by the Rockabilly Misfits. The event will be at the amphitheater on Saturday at 11 a.m. There is a $10 entry fee. Contest registration is available Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday after the parade from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

According to the event’s Facebook page, contestants must wear a 1940-1960s themed pin up outfit. Props are encouraged to make the outfit come to life, but no exposed midriffs, nudity, pasties, lingerie or swim wear are allowed. The contestants will be divided into age brackets: littles, 4-12 year-olds; teens, 13-17 year-olds; adults, 18 and older.

Voting ballots must be returned to the registration table by 1 p.m. Saturday. Winners will be announced during an awards banquet for show participants at the civic center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the meal is served at 5:30 p.m.

“All of the cars are parked in the parking lot or over at the motel,” Schuller said. “If people can’t make it to the show, they can usually see the cars out there.”

The registration fee is $50, which includes two Friday barbecue meals, two Saturday banquet meals and allows participants to enjoy the car show and cruise for cash.

For more information, visit www.highplainsautoclub.com.

