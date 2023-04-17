GERING – National Park Week is a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out, and find your park. This year, rangers at Scotts Bluff National Monument will be hosting several events, spread out over the course of the nine-day celebration.

The staff at the Scotts Bluff National Monument provided a listing of events for the public:

• Saturday, April 22

10:30 a.m. “Bacon and Bisonwood”: Join park ranger Eric Graves for a short talk in the visitor center theater about how emigrants dealt with trash and sanitation on the trail. Graves will also discuss how one type of waste, bison chips, was useful to the emigrants and give a short demonstration (weather permitting) about how to start a bison chip fire.

2 p.m. “Bacon and Bisonwood”, a second opportunity to hear from Graves at the visitor center theater.

• Thursday, April 27

2 p.m. “Bacon and Bisonwood”: Join Graves for a short talk in the visitor center theater about how emigrants dealt with trash and sanitation on the trail, including a short demonstration (weather permitting) about how to start a bison chip fire.

• Saturday, April 29

2 p.m. Fort Mitchell: A Brief Military Experience on the Plains. Join monument volunteer Jerry Lucas in the visitor center theater for a discussion about Fort Mitchell, which was located just northwest of the present monument boundary. Lucas will tell the story about the fort’s origin and briefly look at the daily life of the soldiers who lived there and the two military actions that they participated in.

4 p.m. Spring Up the Bluff: NEXT Young Professionals and Bluffs Physical Therapy are sponsoring Spring Up the Bluff, once again. This year’s race will start at 4 p.m. and begin and end on the Scotts Bluff Summit Road, for a total distance of 1.6 miles. This year, there are five fun categories to register for:

Sprout Sprint: For the children; grouped in ages 5-7, 8-11, & 12-15.

Young at Heart: For those 55 years & up.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Relay teams (2-6 people).

Speedy Sponsor: Business/Sponsor; single runners to compete against other businesses/sponsors.

Stroller Rollers: Push a stroller. It can be empty or loaded up with a child/fur-child.

Details, including advanced registration, can be found at: https://bit.ly/3MK0olj. Day-of registration begins at 3:30 p.m.