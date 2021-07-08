Celebrating 100 years: Oregon Trail Days events set for July 8-11

“They do need to be in some type of a costume,” said Melody Abel, an event organizer. “I just enjoy seeing what kind of costumes the kids come up with. Some of them are really creative and I like seeing them out there having fun.”

Registration is from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m. This year’s Kiddie Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the park. Following the parade, families are encouraged to stick around for the street games and inflatables.

The annual Vera Delaney Memorial art show and sale will be a two-day event. The Gering Civic Center will feature some of the finest art in the area with hundreds of submissions on display Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The artwork on display is first judged at a juried show to qualify for exhibition. The Gering Civic Center is located at 1050 M St.

Gering’s main street will be full of energy Friday night as the car show and food fair offer the public an opportunity to look at classic and custom vehicle while eating ethnic cuisine from around the world.

Hot rods and classics will cruise into 10th Street in Gering for the Rod & Custom Car Show Friday night. The show will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on the north end of 10th Street. There are no registration fees and the first 100 entries will receive a commemorative T-shirt.