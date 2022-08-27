Celebrating artistry: Retrospective of Judy Lindquist to open at WNAC Sept. 10

The works of a dedicated artist who was a passionate participant of the West Nebraska Arts Center open shows and events will be displayed for a final retrospective show.

Judy Lindquist, 77, of Gering, died May 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Recognizing the value Lindquist placed on the arts, her family approached the arts center about displaying her work.

Tony Lindquist, Judy’s son, said he appreciates the opportunity to share his mother’s collection.

“I think it will be a nice display of how her work evolved and her skill level,” he told the Star-Herald. “She was really dedicated to perfecting what she did.”

After hearing the idea, WNAC program manager Stephanie Coley said she was excited to showcase Lindquist’s works.

“Every time we had an open show, in the little time I’ve been here, her stuff has always sold and always amazed the crowd and was a people favorite,” Coley said. “I absolutely wanted her stuff to be here again.”

Linquist was born on Oct. 28, 1943, in Scottsbluff and attended Scottsbluff Public Schools. She married Larry Lindquist in 1962 and the couple moved around, living in Rapid City, South Dakota, and Columbus, Nebraska, where they owned and operated Craft Village, an art, craft and decorating business for 32 years. They relocated to North Dakota during many retirement years where Lindquist remained active with her art before returning to Gering to be close to family. Upon her return to the valley, she quickly became involved with the arts center.

“She always wanted to be part of a community of artist,” Tony Lindquist said.

Her creative talents included oil painting, floral arrangements, candy making, paper crafts, calligraphy and home decorating. She also did not limit herself to one medium or canvas.

“I hope that they see her passion for her painting and her evolution as a painter as she strived to get better,” he said. “She would paint on gourds and branches and things in nature. She was really creative about her approach to it.”

As he compiles his mother’s pieces for the show, he says he realized the magnitude of her accomplishments. He also enjoyed sharing the pieces with family members to keep some of the work within the family. Some of the pieces at the arts center will be for sale.

Her work has been displayed in the Smithsonian Institute, The White House in Washington D.C., the Blair House, the Nebraska Governor’s Mansion, and various art galleries. Her work will be on display in the Bronson gallery.

Coley described Lindquist’s art as elegant and clean. She hopes the community comes to the show and is inspired by the artwork.

“The way she lived her life was very artistic,” Coley said of Lindquist. “She did home decorating, so art was part of her home, part of her career and she also made it fun, like a hobby."

Coley added, "There is no limit to creativity, unless you put it there.”

The reception for the show is Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2–4 p.m. There will be refreshments at this free event. This exhibition will be on display through Sept. 25.

The arts center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.