Celebrating Christ's resurrection returns to Midwest Theater for Holy Week celebration

Area pastors will tell the story of Jesus Christ from the Midwest Theater stage to celebrate Holy Week. This year’s Holy Week Services will return in-person after public gatherings stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club will host the 79th annual Holy Week Services at the Midwest Theater with services April 11-15. Services are held each day from 12:05-12:30 p.m. The series of services is part of the club’s fulfillment of Spiritual Aims.

“We didn’t get to do it in person the past two years because of COVID and that’s where partnering with KCMI Radio has been really helpful,” Susan Wiedeman said. “The ministers just did the message the past two years and then KCMI Radio played it at 12:05 p.m. so we could continue to keep things going.”

The Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club welcomes the community back to the theater for in-person services. The services will also be broadcast on KCMI Radio.

“The goal is always to spread the gospel and the good news of Jesus Christ’s resurrection and that he died for us on the cross,” Wiedeman said. “To reach people in downtown and really celebrate Holy Week and all that means – going from entering the city triumphantly to dying on the cross to rising again.”

Services are open to the public. Wiedeman also hopes non-believers and believers alike can come together to hear the messages.

“I would hope that they would hear the message of the good news and want to seek more and get more information about what this week is all about,” she said.

Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club’s Jerri Goodman lines up the speakers and Tami Lippstreu gets the special music for each service.

This year’s services are as follows:

— Monday, April 11: Pastor Tim Hebbert, of Gering Zion Church, will be speaking. On the piano will be Tami Lippstreu and special music will be provided by Hebbert.

— Tuesday, April 12: Pastor Gary Hashley, of Calvary Memorial. will be speaking. On the piano will be Tami Lippstreu and special music will provided by Sandy Massey.

— Wednesday, April 13: Pastor Jon Simpson, of Mitchell Berean Church. will be speaking. On the piano will be Tami Lippstreu and special music will be provided by Deanna Goranson.

— Thursday, April 14: Pastor Jeff Banks, of Monument Bible Church, will be speaking. On the piano will be Tami Lippstreu and special music will be provided by Julie Schaff.

— Friday April 15: Pastor Mike Meysenburg, of Frontier School of the Bible, will be speaking. On the piano will be Tami Lippstreu and special music will be Patrick Newell.

A free will offering will be taken and will go to support the local Police Emergency Fund of the Cooperative Ministries. Local police departments use the fund to support people purchase gas, lodging or food as they travel to their destination.

The community donates between $500-$700 during the week-long services.

“We just hope people of the community support it,” Wiedeman said. “It’s more of a traditional type service and music, but then the people with the special music, each person has their own musical style. I believe it’s very uplifting and really gets me in the spirit to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

