Celebrating life: 20th annual Festival of Hope returns to pre-COVID format

The community will celebrate life during the 20th annual Festival of Hope event on Saturday, June 18, at the Scotts Bluff County Events Center in Mitchell.

Amber Trenkle, who has volunteered at the Festival of Hope for over 10 years, said this year’s event will resemble events held before COVID.

“Two years ago, we had to cancel with COVID and, last year, we did kind of an abbreviated version,” Trenkle said. “This will be our first year back full swing with pretty much the same schedule we’ve had in the past.”

The day begins with the 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Children’s Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. The public can pre-register online through June 15. People can register the morning of the run, but Trenkle said, sometimes the T-shirt sizes aren’t guaranteed.

Trenkle said something special this year is a Festival of Hope T-shirt quilt made for the non-profit, featuring shirts from all 20 years.

The event will also feature several performances, including river dancers from Colorado, Tabor Dance Academy members, Scottsbluff High School Drill and Cheer teams and Theatre West members.

The public can also purchase butterflies for $10, which will be displayed on the Wall of Hope. The last day to purchase a butterfly is June 15.

“Once they purchase the butterflies, we print off the names,” Trenkle said. “If they’re still with us, we put their name and they can decorate them at the event, if they want. If we’ve lost them to cancer, then we’ll have a little cross on the butterfly.”

Purchasing a butterfly or making a donation to Festival of Hope helps the non-profit organization support families with expenses related to treatment, not covered by insurance.

“Everyone is struggling in many ways with the economy and COVID, so then these patients get hit with this diagnosis and it’s a huge financial burden to them and weighs heavily on their family,” she said. “We try to help everyone who comes to us in some way. Ten dollars can go toward a gas card to help them get to treatment, rent, car payments.”

Trenkle shared the American Indian legend of the butterfly, which inspires the live butterfly release at the conclusion of the event. They will read off the names on the Wall of Hope prior to the release.

“That’s the part every year that I look forward to,” she said. “If anyone desired for a wish to come true, they must first catch a butterfly and whisper that wish to it. Since the butterfly makes no sound, the butterfly cannot reveal the wish to anyone, except the great spirit who hears and sees all. ... By making a wish and giving the butterfly its freedom, the wish will be taken to the heavens.”

The event offers time for people to reflect and celebrate the people who are battling and who have been lost to cancer.

“It’s a day that we just come together and celebrate life and encourage those who are still battling to just keep fighting,” she said. “Overall, I think it’s just a special day for us to celebrate more than anything.”

Since Festival of Hope’s inception, the nonprofit has distributed approximately $3.3 million to patients and their families, as of April 2022. Monies raised can assist with rent, mileage for treatment, utility bills, car payments, groceries, and other things to help ease the burden during their cancer treatment and care.

Ahead of this year’s Festival of Hope, board members have organized a free community concert for the 20th annual event, which will be held on Sunday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at the Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

People will be able to enjoy sloppy Joe sandwiches, brats and hotdogs, with food donated by Panhandle Coop and prepared by Festival of Hope volunteers. Other concessions, such as pop and other treats, will also be available for sale. In the concessions area and a T-shirt booth, donations will be accepted for Festival of Hope.

Anyone who is battling cancer or knows someone battling and may need financial support can fill out an application on the Festival of Hope website.

For more information about Festival of Hope or to register for an event, visit, at http://www.festivalofhope.net/.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.