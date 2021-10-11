Celebrating National Business Women's Week

The Panhandle’s premier organizations for working women will celebrate National Business Women’s Week from Oct. 17 - 23.
The week serves as “an opportunity to highlight women entrepreneurs, women leadership in business and also to recognize companies...that improve the lives of working women in our community,” Lisa Peden, who works with the DOVES domestic violence awareness program, said.
Peden also serves as president of the Panhandle Business and Professional Women (BPW) organization. It is one of two such BPW groups serving the Scottsbluff area. The group has around 50 members who network with each other.
“There’s a wide variety of people representing women in the workplace.” Peden said. “...Our goal is really to build those relationships and help people in their professional and personal development.”
The national week, held during the third full week in October, serves as an opportunity for BPW groups to do just that. It was first held in 1928 and was moved to its current spot on the calendar a decade later. BPW groups advocate for causes supporting women in the workplace during this time, and in general.
The local groups are far from the only ones. Peden said there are BPW chapters in each state, and even international chapters.
On Oct. 13, a few days before National Business Women’s Week begins, the Panhandle BPW will host their annual bosses luncheon. Members will invite their employers to learn more about what the BPW does.
The Monument BPW, the area’s other business women’s organization, will have their monthly meeting during the national week. As a guest speaker, Gering school superintendent Nicole Regan will present on her professional experiences. “There aren’t a great many female superintendents so we’re excited to have her attend,” Monument BPW secretary Mary Winn said.
Winn’s group is around a third of the size of the Panhandle group. The two groups separated decades ago, but still cooperate for various events.
“We’re a smaller group, but we have lots of dedicated members,” Winn said.
It was a matter of meeting times that made the BPW split into two groups. When the Panhandle group switched to afternoon meetings, some members could no longer attend, so they formed the Monument group to have evening meetings which better fit their schedules.
Peden and Winn said the missions of their BPW groups were the same: they serve as opportunities for working women to help women work.
Both groups hold charitable and community fundraisers, with proceeds from these events often going towards scholarships. These events include the Monument group’s biannual garage sale in April 2022 and the Panhandle group’s Sip and Shop vendor event at the Weborg 21 Centre on Nov. 13, 2021.
The groups also hold award ceremonies for categories such as ‘Woman of the Year’ and a ‘Young Careerist Award.’ The Panhandle BPW presents their awards in the spring, while the Monument group awards them in the fall.
“One of our chief goals is to recognize and honor women who are making a difference in the community,” Winn said.
The panhandle group meets for their monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of the month in the afternoon. They meet at the Scotts Bluff Country Club. The Monument group meets most months on the evening of the third Tuesday. Their meeting location is the meeting room of the Scottsbluff Runza.
Aside from being a woman involved in a business of any kind, there are no requirements to join. Yearly dues for the groups are $48 for the Panhandle BPW and $25 for the Monument BPW. Those interested in joining may go to panhandlebpw.org for the former or contact marywinn67@gmail.com for the latter.