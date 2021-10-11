Celebrating National Business Women's Week

The Panhandle’s premier organizations for working women will celebrate National Business Women’s Week from Oct. 17 - 23.

The week serves as “an opportunity to highlight women entrepreneurs, women leadership in business and also to recognize companies...that improve the lives of working women in our community,” Lisa Peden, who works with the DOVES domestic violence awareness program, said.

Peden also serves as president of the Panhandle Business and Professional Women (BPW) organization. It is one of two such BPW groups serving the Scottsbluff area. The group has around 50 members who network with each other.

“There’s a wide variety of people representing women in the workplace.” Peden said. “...Our goal is really to build those relationships and help people in their professional and personal development.”

The national week, held during the third full week in October, serves as an opportunity for BPW groups to do just that. It was first held in 1928 and was moved to its current spot on the calendar a decade later. BPW groups advocate for causes supporting women in the workplace during this time, and in general.

The local groups are far from the only ones. Peden said there are BPW chapters in each state, and even international chapters.