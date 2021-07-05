Celebrating Nebraska Crew's 50th Anniversary

Allan Maybee had never rowed in 1970.

The then-graduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had five years of running canoe competitions under his belt, but competitive rowing was another beast entirely.

Despite pushback, he founded a rowing club that would become known as the Nebraska Crew. Half a century later, the Crew is preparing a celebration to commemorate their golden anniversary.

“Allan is ground zero,” Brad Kuhn said. “He’s the man who made it happen.”

Kuhn manages communications for the Friends of Nebraska Rowing alumni support organization. He spent his time at UNL in the early 1980s rowing with the Crew.

It’s the Friends who are putting together September’s festivities. A reception, banquet, and, of course, rowing are on the agenda. Technically, it will be the team’s 51st anniversary. “But COVID, y’know,” Maybee, a Scottsbluff resident, said.

The anniversary celebration will run Sep. 24-25 in Lincoln.

The man who started it all is already preparing for the trip with refurbished oars and custom cornhole boards to bring. He said he’s looking forward to returning to where the Crew began.