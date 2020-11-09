Celebrating Veterans

Veterans Day came a little sooner than usual, judging by the dozens-deep parade at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home Saturday. Antique cars of all sorts pulled up next to new models, minivans, motorcycles, tractors and horses for a ‘wave and honk’ parade in the early afternoon. The residents haven’t had visitors and a lot of social programming was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the latest increase in cases, many had to stay in their rooms, according to John Brehm at the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office.

Many in the parade had family members in the Armed Forces or at home.

Moses Escamilla, who decked out his 1947 Dodge Original, said he wanted to participate to honor his son who served in Desert Storm and his grandsons who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I’m here today to honor my sons and my older brother, who was in the Korean War and passed away a few years ago,” he said.

Others just wanted to show some support. Many in the crowd said physician assistant Trinity Fuss let them know the event was happening.

Fuss, in a Wonder Woman mask and stars and stripes bandanna, said she did what she could to get the word out as the attached hand-lettered signs to 1967 Lime Gold Mustang.