Celebration of hope

“It’s (the Festival of Hope) a fantastic event,” Trenkle said. “The (Festival of Hope) organization is there in people’s darkest times. That is when people need the help.”

Trenkle became familiar with Festival of Hope when her father was fighting cancer. Today, he is a survivor.

Jack Berg lost his wife, Dee, to cancer 10 years ago. Berg was this year’s Hope Award winner for his work with Festival of Hope over the years.

The organization has been able to give out about $3 million in help to those battling cancer. The help is for non-medical needs such has travel, rent, utilities and more, Berg said.

Because this year’s festival in Mitchell was scaled back due to the pandemic, the city of Bridgeport hosted a part two to this year’s activities. Berg and the city of Bridgeport started a second half of the event with booths and other activities. Many of the activities would normally be done in Mitchell.

There was a live auction at 3:30 p.m., a silent auction, the Bridgeport bake sale and entertainment.

One of the entertainers performing in Mitchell and Bridgeport were the McTeggart Irish Dancers from Colorado.

“We are very happy with the way everything turned out,” Trenkle said.