Celebrities Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis visit Carhenge

The Carhenge monument in Alliance receives thousands of visitors a year, but few are as well-known as actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

The husband and wife duo, well-known for their roles on “That ‘70s Show,” visited Carhenge on July 6. Kutcher posted a picture to Instagram of himself and Kunis at the monument. He captioned it “Found the original vista cruiser,” tying a station wagon at the site to the infamous car on the show.

As of Friday, the Instagram post had more than 254,000 likes. Carhenge and others had shared the post on Facebook as well, generating a lot of interest.

Kaytlin Norris, Alliance’s executive administrative assistant of tourism, expressed gratitude for the couple’s visit.

“I’m ecstatic that they came. I had to do a double take when I saw that social media post,” she said.

The couple’s visit came shortly after Tripadvisor recognized Carhenge for its consistently positive user experiences.

Tripadvisor presented the attraction with a certificate for its 2022 Traveler’s Choice Award, the City of Alliance announced in a release Friday.

Traveler’s Choice awards are presented to the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings based on the number and strength of reviews in a twelve-month period. Currently, Carhenge is listed at a 4.5/5 with 640 reviews.

This is the third consecutive Traveler’s Choice Award Carhenge has received.

“We’re definitely proud," Norris said. "We’re ecstatic that our reviews show we’re a great site here. ... I think having this award shows this is an attraction worth seeing.”

Norris uses the award logo in advertising, magazines and social media posts. The certificates for the awards themselves are displayed at the Carhenge gift shop.

She said she recommends other visitors leave honest reviews of Alliance destinations.

“That way another one of our attractions can win a Tripadvisor award,” she added.