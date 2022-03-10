Celtic Gathering canceled

Clans will not converge on Five Rocks Amphitheater this year for the fifth annual Celtic Gathering after the society cited funding issues for the event. However, the Celtic Society plans to hold smaller events throughout the year.

Zechariah MacDonald co-president of the Scotts Bluff Celtic Society said the decision centered on the future success of the gathering.

“It’s a significant event. We’re bringing in musical acts from 400 miles away, we bring in some of our demonstrations all the way from Ohio,” he said. “The real problem is we have to expend a lot of funds before we get any of them back and we want to make sure we never end up in the red because we’ll never be able to do it again.”

MacDonald said the gatherings trend is causing the society to think more about the event’s longevity, rather than making sure it occurs this year.

“Having something a little different is pretty cool and we sure enjoy doing it,” MacDonald said. “This year funding wise it just didn’t look very good. I figured it was better to say no now, instead of telling people we can’t pay them. We figured this was a better approach for us to go.”

Despite the gathering cancellation, MacDonald said the Scotts Bluff Celtic Society is organizing several events this year. The first one is the St. Paddy’s Day Celebration Thursday, March 17 at the Flyover Brewery from 6 to 9 p.m. Gabriel the Brute & Friends will offer live entertainment that evening.

“It’s going to be a little bit more of a jam band session,” MacDonald said. “We won’t be able to do the Pub Crawl this year, so we’re like let’s just hunker down and throw a party.”

MacDonald did not set a number the group hopes to raise for their first event next week. But they will have a benefit raffle to help raise funds for future events.

They are looking to plan a one-day concert series event this summer, also.

“We’re thinking about that August timeframe just so we can kind of say, ‘Hey, everyone’s established in their summer, we’re kind of reaching the end and here’s just a fun event for friends and family,’’’ he said.

While the Celtic Society has not set a date, they have an idea for the theme: a Hiram Scott birthday bash, the namesake of the Scotts Bluff National Monument. They plan to hold the event at the 18th Street Plaza with performances by The Commoners and The Killigans as well as food trucks on site.

“We want to make it a great deal for the whole family as usual,” MacDonald said. “That will be a little bit more of a fundraiser for us.”

MacDonald hopes to raise between $2,500 to $3000 at Scott’s birthday event.

There is also discussion about organizing a fall or winter event like a whiskey dinner fundraiser, however those details have not been determined. Still, MacDonald said they would like to make $3,000 to $4,000.

“With a few more events of that nature, we would be in a much better position,” he said.

As the society sets dates on these various events, MacDonald said they hope to fundraise enough money to bring the Celtic Gathering even back in 2023.

“We’ve got to rethink how we’re doing the gathering a little bit,” he said. “We decided it’s time for us to make a bit more of a name for ourselves with smaller events.”

Once the society gets through hosting the smaller events, they will make a decision late in 2022 about whether the Celtic Gathering will return in 2023.

“Part of it will hinge on how well these events kind of go along,” MacDonald said. “The other piece is making sure we secure grant funding.”

Aside from attending the fundraisers, MacDonald said they are always looking for people to come enjoy the events and from there to bolster volunteer numbers.

“I’d say come out and enjoy the festivities and if you have a really good time and you’re thinking ‘Hey, I want to be a part of this’ we would sure love to have you as part of our committee,” he said.

Ultimately the Scotts Bluff Celtic Society’s goal is to be a part of the community and raise awareness of the cultural heritage.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.