Center for Rural Affairs to host workshops on farming and beekeeping

A similar thought process guides the farming seminar. It aims to encourage new farmers to consider new crops to plant and new ways to market them.

“This way, they can learn about different resources that a beginning farmer might have difficulty finding,” Lucia Schulz, a Centers for Rural Affairs organizing community associate, said. She will present at Saturday’s event.

Schulz said the event will allow participants to sketch and plan their dream farm alongside other interactive activities. It will also teach them how to find farmland.

While aimed at newcomers, Bailey said the presentations are open to anyone of any experience level, and they will have take-home books available as gifts.

She said families are encouraged to attend. In past occasions, anywhere from five to 30 people have participated.

The events will mark the first in-person Center for Rural Affairs presentations of the year.

This will also be the first time such events have come to Scottsbluff. Bailey said the center usually hosts such seminars in eastern Nebraska.

“We’re super excited about (the presentations) because we’ve always been wanting to go to the western part of the state,” Schulz said. “We’re hoping these won’t be the last events here. We want to encourage these communities to grow.”