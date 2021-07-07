Center for Rural Affairs to host workshops on farming and beekeeping

The Nebraska-based Center for Rural Affairs will host two presentations designed to introduce newcomers to farming and beekeeping.
Both events will be hosted at Centennial Park at 400 E. 20th St.
The Explore Beekeeping presentation will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9. The Explore Farming event will take place the next day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The presentations will be bilingual, hosted in English and Spanish.
“We’re just a little taste, but sometimes people need that,” senior project associate Kirstin Bailey said.
She will be hosting the beekeeping seminar.
Bailey has been a beekeeper herself for six years.
“Every time I open my hives, there’s always something new going on,” she said.
Her presentation will acquaint beekeeping novices with information on bee lifecycles, behavior, and how to keep a hive healthy. Two newly-constructed “demo hives” will portray healthy and unhealthy hives so people can analyze them without the risk of getting stung.
The seminar will also focus on equipment, costs, and new ideas for how to use the bees.
“There are just so many places you can go with beekeeping other than just your traditional honey and candles,” she said.
A similar thought process guides the farming seminar. It aims to encourage new farmers to consider new crops to plant and new ways to market them.
“This way, they can learn about different resources that a beginning farmer might have difficulty finding,” Lucia Schulz, a Centers for Rural Affairs organizing community associate, said. She will present at Saturday’s event.
Schulz said the event will allow participants to sketch and plan their dream farm alongside other interactive activities. It will also teach them how to find farmland.
While aimed at newcomers, Bailey said the presentations are open to anyone of any experience level, and they will have take-home books available as gifts.
She said families are encouraged to attend. In past occasions, anywhere from five to 30 people have participated.
The events will mark the first in-person Center for Rural Affairs presentations of the year.
This will also be the first time such events have come to Scottsbluff. Bailey said the center usually hosts such seminars in eastern Nebraska.
“We’re super excited about (the presentations) because we’ve always been wanting to go to the western part of the state,” Schulz said. “We’re hoping these won’t be the last events here. We want to encourage these communities to grow.”