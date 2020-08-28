Chadron business reports temporary closure due to virus

Cases of COVID-19 in Dawes County continue to draw attention, with a Chadron business announcing closures through the weekend.

Jessica Davies, PPHD assistant director, explained that the Verizon in Chadron had been notified one of its employees had tested positive and five other employees have been identified as close contacts. All will be isolating or quarantining.

The public is notified that they may have been exposed if they visited Verizon. Specific time periods given were Tuesday, Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 26, 12 to 8:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 27, 12 to 8:30 p.m.

The store has opted to close over the weekend, but will re-open with staffing from another location on Monday. The store plans to operate on limited hours and by appointment only.

“We are working closely with health officials to mitigate any further risk. Our plan for continuity will still assist customers in the meanwhile and want our employees and customers to remain safe and healthy too,” Marcus Malcom, district manager, said in a press release.

Davies said anyone who visited the location should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they are feeling any signs of illness.

TestNebraska continues to offer testing from throughout the Panhandle. To date, 11,089 people have been tested, with 623 people having tested positive since March 2. However, officials said, testing does continue to increase, with PPHD director Kim Engel saying there have been days when the number of tests exceed 120 in recent weeks. The positivity rate has remained about the same, though, at 5.6% as of Friday.