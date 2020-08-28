Chadron business reports temporary closure due to virus

Cases of COVID-19 in Dawes County continue to draw attention, with a Chadron business announcing closures through the weekend.
Jessica Davies, PPHD assistant director, explained that the Verizon in Chadron had been notified one of its employees had tested positive and five other employees have been identified as close contacts. All will be isolating or quarantining.
The public is notified that they may have been exposed if they visited Verizon. Specific time periods given were Tuesday, Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 26, 12 to 8:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 27, 12 to 8:30 p.m.
The store has opted to close over the weekend, but will re-open with staffing from another location on Monday. The store plans to operate on limited hours and by appointment only.
“We are working closely with health officials to mitigate any further risk. Our plan for continuity will still assist customers in the meanwhile and want our employees and customers to remain safe and healthy too,” Marcus Malcom, district manager, said in a press release.
Davies said anyone who visited the location should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they are feeling any signs of illness.
TestNebraska continues to offer testing from throughout the Panhandle. To date, 11,089 people have been tested, with 623 people having tested positive since March 2. However, officials said, testing does continue to increase, with PPHD director Kim Engel saying there have been days when the number of tests exceed 120 in recent weeks. The positivity rate has remained about the same, though, at 5.6% as of Friday.
Hospitalizations in the district are at the highest level since March 2, when PPHD began collecting data. There are currently nine hospitalizations, and ICU bed and hospital bed availability has declined. Ventilator availability remains high.
“We do still have capacity,” Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said. “We always have our regional support systems out there as well.”
Schnell said that average hospitalizations have been lasting five to seven days and can be up to a couple of weeks.
“And then, just because they went home doesn’t mean that recovery is done,” she said. “A lot of times, it can take several weeks for the person to really regain their strength and feel better.”
People who have been recovering at home have also been experiencing fatigue and other symptoms, she said.
Schools continue to be monitored for COVID-19 cases. Asked if schools have changed any protocol in the last two weeks, Engel said she is aware of schools who have enhanced some mitigation protocol, including requiring masks. Schools across the district have also put together dashboards that have helped with reporting the number of cases.
Currently, Scottsbluff Public Schools and Chadron Public Schools have been the most affected by the coronavirus since classes began on Aug. 17. Scottsbluff Public Schools reports 19 staff or students have had to quarantine within the last 7 days, and 26 within the last 30 days. It’s dashboard does not report the number of positive cases.
Chadron Public Schools has reported 26 students or staff have had to quarantine, with 12 confirmed cases, since Aug. 14.
School districts and PPHD officials have been meeting at least every other week since March, officials said.
There are 95 active cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle.
In cases reported on Friday, PPHD officials announced nine new cases. Two cases involved children 19 and under, one in Box Butte and one in Sheridan, that were both close contact cases. Seven adults have tested positive: Scotts Bluff County, 3 close contact cases, 1 community spread; Box Butte, 1 close contact; Dawes County, 1 close contact, 1 community spread.
To date, 522 people have recovered from COVID-19.