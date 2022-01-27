Chadron Code Red Alert System review

CHADRON - The Chadron Police Department has conducted an after-action review of the incident on Nov. 30, 2021, in which the Chadron Public Schools were advised to conduct a “Lockout/Secure” after two possibly armed suspects entered our community due to a pursuit coming from South Dakota. Based on that review and citizen input, the department is working with the Code Red Alert System to enhance our ability to quickly and efficiently notify the community of emergency situations when needed.