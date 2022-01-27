 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chadron Code Red Alert System review
Chadron Police vehicle

Chadron Police

 Mark Dykes, Chadron Record

CHADRON - The Chadron Police Department has conducted an after-action review of the incident on Nov. 30, 2021, in which the Chadron Public Schools were advised to conduct a “Lockout/Secure” after two possibly armed suspects entered our community due to a pursuit coming from South Dakota. Based on that review and citizen input, the department is working with the Code Red Alert System to enhance our ability to quickly and efficiently notify the community of emergency situations when needed.

Citizens and business owners alike can sign up for the Code Red Alert System by going to the City of Chadron Website: https://www.chadron-nebraska.com/437/Code-Red-Alerts or by going directly to https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/20DA2FD5CE20 .

