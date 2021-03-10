Chadron declares snow emergency

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency for Thursday, March 11.

The snow emergency will be effective from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed.

When a snow emergency has been declared all vehicles, trailers and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow emergency routes. Vehicles, trailers or obstructions remaining on the routes may be ticketed or towed at the owners' expense.

More information about the snow emergency routes is available on the City’s website.