Chadron State athletes leading example of vaccination among college’s students

Students who are vaccinated aren’t required to quarantine, as long as they are asymptomatic. Weekly testing of athletes is not required this year for vaccinated students, however, schools that they compete against in Colorado are requiring vaccination of all athletes, parents and those who work with the students. Basically, Hansen said, the competition is “going to be ready,” because its students won’t be missing games and schools with students missing because of COVID-19 will likely have to forfeit.

“The second most important thing for a student athlete is availability,” he said. “Number one is do they have talent, but number two is: Are you available when it comes time to practice? Are you available when it comes to play?”

If a student tests positive for the virus, he said, they are almost certain to miss three games because of isolation and having to be cleared by medical staff. If they are identified as a close contact, not vaccinated and required to quarantine, they are going to miss at least two games.