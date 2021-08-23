Chadron State athletes leading example of vaccination among college’s students

Chadron State College is reporting success in urging its student athletes to become vaccinated, an important step as the Delta variant results in an increase of cases in the Panhandle.
Students at CSC aren’t being required to be vaccinated or to wear masks, Jon Hansen, dean of student affairs at Chadron State College, outlined in Monday’s Panhandle Public Health District weekly briefing, but both are being strongly encouraged.
Starting last April, when Chadron State College and others were able to encourage vaccinations among young people, officials “really encouraged the athletes to jump on board and do that,” Hansen said. “We had mixed success with that.”
He said he thought that young people weren’t as encouraged to get the vaccine because of messaging that they weren’t at high risk for serious side effects from COVID-19, and that they would be “last in line” for receiving the vaccine. “So when it came to their turn, they’re like, ‘Well, why do we need to do this?’”
Three hundred students were vaccinated, he said, but after hosting a two-day vaccination clinic, the college hadn’t achieved the numbers that it had hoped for. The college started working with student athletes this summer, getting guidance from the NCAA on its planned COVID-19 protocols.
Today, he said, 80% of the football team is either vaccinated or had at least one dose of the vaccine.
He said that CSC has been able to reach that level through a multi-pronged approach, which included offering the vaccination on campus so that it was easily accessible to students, providing transportation to get vaccinated or giving athletes time away from summer camps for football or volleyball to get vaccinated.
The second prong of their approach was to “appeal to them about their own health, and then most importantly about the health of their fellow teammates, their coaches and those around them.” It’s an approach that has had “limited success,” he said, but is still an approach that needs to be made.
At Chadron State College, students who are vaccinated are not required to wear a mask. For students who are not vaccinated, it is requested that they do wear a mask. Last school year, he said, athletes had to wear a mask during practices and competition, except for football players who did not have to wear a mask if wearing their helmet. Not having to wear a mask is an incentive for students, Hansen said.
The other incentive for students is being able to play the game. Last year, he said, 200 students out of 600 tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be isolated. Another 400 students were quarantined because they were identified as close contacts.
“That’s a third of our campus base students,” he said. “So understand that if you don’t get vaccinated, you’ve got a 1 in 3 chance of probably ending up in quarantine again.”
Students who are vaccinated aren’t required to quarantine, as long as they are asymptomatic. Weekly testing of athletes is not required this year for vaccinated students, however, schools that they compete against in Colorado are requiring vaccination of all athletes, parents and those who work with the students. Basically, Hansen said, the competition is “going to be ready,” because its students won’t be missing games and schools with students missing because of COVID-19 will likely have to forfeit.
“The second most important thing for a student athlete is availability,” he said. “Number one is do they have talent, but number two is: Are you available when it comes time to practice? Are you available when it comes to play?”
If a student tests positive for the virus, he said, they are almost certain to miss three games because of isolation and having to be cleared by medical staff. If they are identified as a close contact, not vaccinated and required to quarantine, they are going to miss at least two games.
“You’re putting it in the hands of that student athlete,” he said. “Do they want to play? If you want to play, get vaccinated. ... And then lastly, do you want to win? Because if we’re not vaccinated, and all available, then one week, we may only have three really good lineman to play, and the next week, we might not have a quarterback, and the next week ... you go down the list.”
His position: “You all are adults, we’re gonna treat you like adults, you’re going to make adult decisions.”
So far, the response has been positive, with little pushback. In addition to the 80% vaccination rate on the football team, 18 out of 22 of the students on the cheerleading squad are vaccinated.
Health officials praised Chadron State and its administration for its leadership. Last year, the college was one of the first in the state to make announcements regarding masks and had masks made up for students.
Leadership at the college are also wearing masks, even those who have been vaccinated, to set an example, Hansen said.
“...We’re trying to support those people that may feel that they’re being pressured into not wearing a mask.”
Examples like CSC’s aren’t necessarily the norm, even as case numbers in the Panhandle have been steadily increasing since July.
In less than a month, cases have doubled. On Aug. 1, PPHD reported 72 cases of COVID-19. On Aug. 15, cases had doubled to 144. On Monday, PPHD reported 152 new COVID-19 cases.
Engel expressed concern as she did a review of case levels compared to when the Panhandle experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases, including hospitalizations and deaths, in the fall of 2020.
On Oct. 4, 2020, she said, the Panhandle reported 135 cases, lower than the 152 cases reported this week by PPHD.
Within five weeks, she reported, the Panhandle had seen its cases surge to its highest level.
Of the current cases, 79 of those 152 COVID-19 cases are reported in Scotts Bluff County. With 73 cases reported in the “Greater Panhandle,” that means that more cases are occurring in other areas compared to recent weeks when Scotts Bluff County reported the bulk of the cases.
“We’re hoping that’s not the trend (a repeat of last fall’s surge) that’s going to happen, although it certainly has been happening all around us,” Engel said.
She encouraged people to “be careful,” urging vaccination if you're not already and to encourage loved ones, friends and neighbors to become vaccinated.
Previously, the Panhandle reported 176 cases per 100,000 persons and that rate has now jumped to 282 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days, an increase of 141%. Of the 19 health districts in the state, the Panhandle continues to report the second lowest vaccination rate, at 33.24%. According to the PPHD website, Scotts Bluff County is reporting a vaccination rate of 37.65%, while the “Greater Panhandle” is reporting a vaccination rate of 30.34%.
The highest percentage of persons being vaccinated, 69%, is in the 65 and older category. PPHD and Scotts Bluff County Health officials did note that the CDC is reporting that younger adults are experiencing serious side effects, including hospitalization and death, as the Delta variant continues to result in an increase of cases.
While last week’s positivity rate was at 6.6%, hospitalizations have gone up. Currently, 12 people are hospitalized, up from nine the week before. Five deaths remain pending verification.
If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 and symptomatic, Engel said people should contact their doctor as soon as possible to see if they are a candidate for the monoclonal antibody infusion to reduce the chance that they’ll suffer serious illness that could result in hospitalization.
PPHD and Scotts Bluff County Health will be hosting an outreach event at Riverside Discovery Center this weekend. The event, called the “Back to School Safety Splash," will be Saturday, Aug. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the zoo. Admission to the zoo is free and vaccinations will be available on site. All three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — will be on hand.
“It should be a very fun time and we just encourage families to come out, have some time together and just learn a little bit about all these things we’re talking about,” Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said.
Nebraska ended the state testing program Test Nebraska on July 18. Current information to access COVID testing can be found at http://pphd.org/COVID-19.html. A list of sites for vaccination, including walk-in clinics in every county, is also available on the PPHD website.