Chadron State College student arrested on warrant alleging sexual assault

Chadron Police arrested a 19-year-old Chadron State College student Tuesday, March 23, on suspicion of sexual assault.
Police arrested Malik Ahmed-Hosie, 19, after obtaining a warrant charging him with first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony, according to press release from Chadron Chief of Police Rick Hickstein.
He was taken to Dawes County Jail and bail was set at $10,000.
Hickstein said an investigation began after two Chadron officers were called to the Chadron Community Hospital on March 20 for a report of sexual assault. Officers obtained statements and collected evidence. On March 22, investigator Dusty Bryner obtained a search warrant for a Chadron residence, collected evidence and Bryner and officers completed additional interviews.
Bryner told the Star-Herald the investigation is still ongoing.