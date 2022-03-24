 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Chadron State College student arrested on warrant alleging sexual assault

  • 0

Chadron Police arrested a 19-year-old Chadron State College student Tuesday, March 23, on suspicion of sexual assault.

Police arrested Malik Ahmed-Hosie, 19, after obtaining a warrant charging him with first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony, according to press release from Chadron Chief of Police Rick Hickstein.

He was taken to Dawes County Jail and bail was set at $10,000.

Hickstein said an investigation began after two Chadron officers were called to the Chadron Community Hospital on March 20 for a report of sexual assault. Officers obtained statements and collected evidence. On March 22, investigator Dusty Bryner obtained a search warrant for a Chadron residence, collected evidence and Bryner and officers completed additional interviews.

Bryner told the Star-Herald the investigation is still ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

The Nebraska State Patrol released that Minatare Police officer Bryan Martinez, 32, had been arrested at his residence Tuesday afternoon on accusations he stole guns from the department and sold them locally.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation visits Western Sugar to celebrate National Agriculture Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News