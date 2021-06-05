Chadron State Park holds 2-day birthday bash

“We will park everybody in a designated parking area, so if they have lawn chairs, blankets and different things like that, that would be great,” Galbraith said. “We’ll have some bleachers there and a stage set up.”

The main events Saturday are the Run for the Hills race, shooting complex grand opening and special 100th year festivities from a historical plaque dedication, a welcome address and a regatta race.

The run starts at 8 a.m., offering participants a one mile, 5K or 10K route that begins at Overlook Road. The public can register at pineridgetrailsraceseries.com.

“That’s through the hills and it’s a pretty rugged race,” Galbraith said. Most of our races out here that aren’t on hard top are pretty rugged because it’s a trail race.”

At 9 a.m., there is a historical marker dedication by the office. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the shooting complex is at 10 a.m. in the picnic area between the office and trading post.

“This is a brand new building right by our picnic area,” Galbraith said. “It’s got pellet guns on one side with a big shooting gallery featuring moving targets and then we have archery on the other side with 3-D and bulls eye targets.”