Chadron State Park holds 2-day birthday bash

There’s a birthday bash planned in Nebraska’s Pine Ridge June 11-12 as Chadron State Park celebrates its centennial.
The celebration is held in conjunction with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission celebrating 100 years of Nebraska State Parks. They’ve planned 100 centennial events across the state with signature events to highlight each of the state parks system’s first: Nebraska first state park, first state historical park and first state recreation area.
Chadron State Park was the first park established in Nebraska and signifies the start of the Nebraska Game and Parks Department.
“It began a century ago in 1921 with the establishment of Chadron State Park, nestled among distinctive buttes and canyons of the Pine Ridge,” reads the department’s webpage dedicated to the celebration. “Now, Nebraska’s 76 parks are top destinations for Nebraskans and visitors from around the world to enjoy breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife and abundant recreation opportunities.”
The land along Chadron Creek designated as Chadron State Park after Dawes County State Senator James W. Good persuaded 33 of his colleagues to set aside the land in 1919. Good collaborated with several Omaha senators who were seeking support for a paved road out of Fort Crook and the two groups of senators were able to support each other’s bills for approval, according to Chadron State Park’s history written by Steve Kemper for Nebraska Game and Parks.
While the state senators approved the bill in 1919, Chadron State Park would not be officially established until April 25, 1921, because of the state’s biennium cycle. Good was appointed the park’s first superintendent without monetary compensation. He began clearing brush for baseball fields and used horse-drawn scrapers to create the pond.
Good later purchased 160 acres of land adjacent to the park in 1929, increasing the park’s acreage from 640 to 800 acres. Over the course of 100 years, Chadron State Park has seen several improvements and expansions that make the park what it is today. New projects and renovations continue at the park, making it a continued favorite destination for locals and tourists.
One of the new additions is the indoor facility for pellet gun and archery shooting.
Work is also being completed on the playground, with installation of new equipment, including swings and climbing towers.
To celebrate the centennial, the park is holding a two-day celebration June 11-12, instead of the traditional one-day of activities.
“Normally, we just do a Saturday event, but this year, we’re doing a Friday and Saturday,” Chadron State Park Superintendent Gregg Galbraith said. “It kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday.”
Food and drink vendors will be on the sports field followed by a performance by the Bar Flies from 7 to 10 p.m. The evening will conclude with a laser light show.
“We will park everybody in a designated parking area, so if they have lawn chairs, blankets and different things like that, that would be great,” Galbraith said. “We’ll have some bleachers there and a stage set up.”
The main events Saturday are the Run for the Hills race, shooting complex grand opening and special 100th year festivities from a historical plaque dedication, a welcome address and a regatta race.
The run starts at 8 a.m., offering participants a one mile, 5K or 10K route that begins at Overlook Road. The public can register at pineridgetrailsraceseries.com.
“That’s through the hills and it’s a pretty rugged race,” Galbraith said. Most of our races out here that aren’t on hard top are pretty rugged because it’s a trail race.”
At 9 a.m., there is a historical marker dedication by the office. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the shooting complex is at 10 a.m. in the picnic area between the office and trading post.
“This is a brand new building right by our picnic area,” Galbraith said. “It’s got pellet guns on one side with a big shooting gallery featuring moving targets and then we have archery on the other side with 3-D and bulls eye targets.”
Beside the new shooting complex, construction is being wrapped up on the new playground. The contractor is finishing up the matting around the playground, so Galbraith is hopeful the playground will be open for the centennial celebration.
“We’ve got two new attractions in the park right next to each other,” he said.
Then at 10:45 a.m., there is a Moment in Time group photo at the sports field, which is open to all. Those who participate in the group photo and stay for the 11 a.m. celebration will receive special commemorative items and shooting range tokens, Galbraith said.
At 11 a.m. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and Sen. Tom Brewer will speak during the Welcome to the 100th Anniversary Celebration at the sports field. Jim Douglas, the director of Nebraska Game and Parks, and Jim Abel, the president of the Game and Parks Foundation, will also speak during the celebration.
“We’re going to talk about the park and the 100 year anniversary and what that means,” Galbraith said.
The regatta race starts at 2:30 p.m. at the lagoon. The Kiwanis Club is hosting the event, which is a canoe race with several heats of friendly competition. The winner of each heat advances.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be vendors, activities and displays throughout the park, Galbraith said. For more details about the festivities planned for the centennial celebration, visit https://parks100.outdoornebraska.gov/chadron-birthday-bash.
The centennial celebration will conclude with a laser light show at 10 p.m.
“I would like to see some of the people who haven’t been out to the park here or who have never visited to see what they’re missing and just see what a great resource this is,” Galbraith said. “Chadron State Park is the original state park, so that’s what we’re celebrating.”
Visitors must have a park entry permit to enter the park.
“There are a lot of activities going on and it’s a great family event,” he said. “Come out and support our state parks.”