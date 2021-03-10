Chamber of Commerce bringing people back together

When your industry is based on bringing people together, a year when people were mostly separated presents some challenges.
For Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Anderson, the pieces are coming back together, but the coronavirus pandemic caused some creativity for the chamber staff and committees during 2020. Programs and events that are staples of the chamber were canceled or had to be done in different ways than in the past.
“It was hard last year, because we bring people together,” Anderson said. “Not bringing people together makes a big difference.”
The chamber’s two biggest events are the annual banquet and a legislative trip to Lincoln where participants in Leadership Scott Bluff and others from the community travel to the capitol to visit with state leaders about issues from the Panhandle. The 2020 legislative trip was completed before the pandemic, but the 2021 trip was canceled.
“Our annual banquet was pretty phenomenal,” Anderson said. “We did it virtually, so our award winners were still surprised, and I think our virtual was pretty good because it wasn’t someone just standing up there talking. We surprised people, and we implemented different things, so it was as if you were sitting at the banquet. ... It was very well received.”
Programming and networking is essential for a successful chamber, and committees offered locally include Government Affairs, Agribusiness, Workforce Readiness and Ambassadors. There is also the Valley Visions Taskforce and Leadership Scotts Bluff. The chamber website includes a business directory and community calendar, and the chamber provides maps of the community.
“I think the biggest thing is, if you want to get involved in the community, (the chamber) is a good place to come,” Anderson said. “For example, through Ambassadors, you can meet people you probably wouldn’t ordinarily meet, but people do business with people they know, so it builds relationships and you can hone your leadership skills, too, by being a committee chair or serving on the boards.”
Leadership Scotts Bluff and Next Young Professionals are both organizations that were born from the chamber’s Business Education branch, and both have since become independent organizations that receive support from the chamber.
Leadership Scotts Bluff generally trains community leaders on a variety of topics and skills, but there wasn’t a program last year. The board recently voted to have the program this year, with caution taken for distancing and COVID protocols.
Valley Visions, Anderson said, is important to pull together different entities.
“(Valley Visions) kind of brings everyone together to cross-pollinate what Gering, Scottsbluff, other entities are doing, so we look at community projects,” she said. “That’s pretty paramount when it comes to communication.”
Government Affairs is responsible for the chamber’s Rolls and Issues bi-weekly teleconferences with District 48 Sen. John Stinner.
“We’re a voice for business,” Anderson said. “Sometimes business doesn’t have time to pay attention to what happens legislatively, so we let them know if something comes up.”
Workforce Readiness, formerly Business Education, has been modified over the years in the changing workplace environment.
“It’s really important to bring business and education together,” Anderson said. “Sometimes there is a gap. What we’ve experienced, we did the business and industry tours probably 12-15 years ago, and in the meantime, both high schools have done the career academies, so a lot of what we did happens in the lower grades, which is important. We needed to revamp what we’re doing.
“We’re working with the college, and they’re doing some career podcasts that focus on the different career clusters. They bring in people who are working in a particular industry and the educators of what it takes to get in that particular career, and the kids ask the questions and kind of put them in the hot seat.”
The chamber always works with businesses and the workforce to help facilitate needs, and during the pandemic it became all the more important, helping with everything from training for Zoom meetings to helping navigate the landscape of government programs.
“We learned we really missed people,” Anderson said. “You can be effective, but it’s hard not to see people face-to-face. I think people missed that most, but people learned how to be safe and pay attention.