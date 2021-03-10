Chamber of Commerce bringing people back together

“We’re a voice for business,” Anderson said. “Sometimes business doesn’t have time to pay attention to what happens legislatively, so we let them know if something comes up.”

Workforce Readiness, formerly Business Education, has been modified over the years in the changing workplace environment.

“It’s really important to bring business and education together,” Anderson said. “Sometimes there is a gap. What we’ve experienced, we did the business and industry tours probably 12-15 years ago, and in the meantime, both high schools have done the career academies, so a lot of what we did happens in the lower grades, which is important. We needed to revamp what we’re doing.

“We’re working with the college, and they’re doing some career podcasts that focus on the different career clusters. They bring in people who are working in a particular industry and the educators of what it takes to get in that particular career, and the kids ask the questions and kind of put them in the hot seat.”

The chamber always works with businesses and the workforce to help facilitate needs, and during the pandemic it became all the more important, helping with everything from training for Zoom meetings to helping navigate the landscape of government programs.