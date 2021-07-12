Chamber of Commerce planning water tour

The committee is accepting reservations. Previous tours have focused on “Where Irrigation Water Comes From” on a two-day tour that provides an understanding on how Western Nebraska receives their irrigation water. Previously, highlights included visits to dams and reservoirs in Wyoming and the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills, which operates many of these dams.

This year, members of the tour are not able to tour the Mills Center or the Fremont Power Plant. The committee decided to create a different tour that would focus on “Where the Water Goes” to share the full story of the impact the water system has for all of Nebraska. This year’s tour will feature agricultural businesses and how they utilize water. Highlights include Walther Farms Potato Facility, Lake McConaughy Water Interpretive Center, Hydro Facility at Kingsley Dam, Lodgepole Creek, South Platte Basin, Liley Fish Farm, Coulter Ranch, Farmers Irrigation Diversion Dam and Wild Cat Hills Nature Center. Not only is this tour educational, it is also one of the fundraising events the Agribusiness Committee does each year to generate funds to provide scholarships to students pursuing ag-related careers.