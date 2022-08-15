Champion pilot claims fourth national title in U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships

The 2022 Old West Balloon Fest concluded with a final Night Glow event at Five Rocks in Gering on Saturday night. The week-long U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship, which ran Monday through Saturday, also wrapped up.

Final placements for the Nationals pilots were announced Saturday night. Third place went to John Petrehn of Missouri City, Texas. Second place was taken by Joe Heartsill of San Angelo, Texas. Rhett Heartsill of Fort Worth, Texas, claimed first place, making him a four-time national champion.

All three of the top finishers from the U.S. Nationals will be representing the United States at the 24th FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship in Murska Sobota, Slovenia, among others.

Rhett Heartsill delivered some short comments on the week of competition.

“It was some wild, wild winds this week, so we did the best to salvage the tough ones," Heartsill said. "We were really panicking this morning, but we ended up pulling it off."

Difficult weather troubled the pilots multiple times over the course of the week. On Friday morning, they were prevented from reaching the target at Mitchell Airfield by changing winds, preventing the assembled crowd from getting an up-close look at the competition balloons.

The unfortunate situation was repeated on Saturday morning when pilots struggled against unfavorable winds in their efforts to fly west to the same target in Mitchell.

Mother Nature also put a damper on Saturday’s Night Glow when a thunderstorm approached shortly before sunset and forced a shutdown of the event after only a handful of balloons had been inflated.

Despite the weather related setbacks, Old West Balloon Fest Executive Director Colleen Johnson said she was happy with how the festival and competition ran this year.

“I think the event was great,” said Johnson. “Unfortunately, we had a couple of rain days that we couldn’t fly. My Old West pilots were put on hold this morning so Nationals could compete, so that was sad, but everything else was awesome.”

The Old West pilots were scheduled for a Mass Ascension event on Saturday morning, but conditions prevented them from sharing the sky with the competition pilots. They were able to hold a contest of their own on Friday though, with Colorado Springs pilot Cory Tagtow taking first place.

Johnson explained the format of the Old West pilots’ contest.

“It was a Hare and Hound yesterday, which means the hare balloon takes off, lands, and puts out an X, and the other balloons follow. It was a great competition.”

Since 2022 marks the end of the Old West Balloon Fest’s contract to host the U.S. Nationals, Johnson said that next year’s festival will be a bit different.

“It won’t be as long as the nationals, but we’ll still have just as great of a competition and a festival. We’re still going to have two night glows, so it will start on a Wednesday and go through the weekend.”

According to Johnson, many of the nationals pilots have indicated they plan on returning to Scotts Bluff County in 2023 to take part in the smaller scale competition.

“We had a lot of pilots who loved flying here and competing here and they’re going to come back next year.”

Johnson credits the local community for the pilots’ desire to return to the area.

“The community is the reason why it’s a great place to have an event. Everybody has been so welcoming to the pilots and all the crews. That’s what the pilots are all saying is that they can’t believe what an amazing community we have and how nice everybody is here,” said Johnson.

Planning and running the Old West Balloon Fest is an enormous task for Colleen Johnson and her executive committee. Johnson said that the week of the festival is often a sleepless one for her. “It’s running from place to place. There’s so many moving parts to the event that people don’t see. A lot of things that people don’t understand have to happen in order for this to be successful.”

One of the misunderstood aspects of the event is the list of regulations enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration. Johnson said, “The FAA has been here all week and he has definitely been by my side the whole entire week, making sure we do follow all the rules and regulations, and people don’t understand that but we do have to have that safety piece.”

Johnson said she would consider bidding to host nationals again in the future, but she’s looking forward to a break from the added work of hosting the competition.

The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships will be moving to Longview, Texas, for the next three years.