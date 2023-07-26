For the second straight year, Haug Rodeo Production will be bringing PCRA Xtreme Roughstock to the Scotts Bluff County Fair. This year, the rodeo will consist of saddle bronc, bareback bronc, bull riding and mutton busting.

Riley Haug, who is in charge of the full rodeo production, said he looks forward to bringing the nationally televised event to the Scott Bluff County fair.

“We actually got last year’s nationally televised as well, and then there’s a handful of other events that I’m not personally in charge of but I help the Cervi family with and have been nationally televised as well,” Haug said. “Benion Cervi is our stock contractor, and he’s been the main guy that’s helped me with a lot of this stuff that we’re not familiar with. That family has been producing the world’s largest rodeos for 50 or 60 years, and they’re a great resource to have.”

The crowd and environment of the Scotts Bluff County Fair is something that everyone involved with the rodeo is looking forward to after coming last year.

“Last year was amazing, we never expected that turnout,” Haug said. “We felt bad because there were a lot of people who were standing. We actually reduced the amount of tickets so everybody can hopefully get a seat.

“We had a lot of cowboys, rodeo clowns and riders who make a living going to rodeos, and they said that crowd was outstanding last year and are looking forward to coming back.”

The rodeo will come to the fair on Monday, July 31 at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds.