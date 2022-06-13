Changing the landscape: Residential property valuations rising throughout Panhandle

Taxable property values are mainly on the rise throughout the Panhandle, and some locations are experiencing larger increases than others.

All Panhandle counties, except for Sioux County, experienced 2022 valuation increases of between 1% and 10%. Sioux County’s rates decreased by less than a quarter of a percent.

“We actually had a bit more residential change, especially in the town of Bayard,” Morrill County Assessor Rose Nelson said.

Taxable values for residential properties in Bayard grew 25% over the last year.

Rural residential valuations in Morrill County grew by 15%, the third straight year of growth. The valuations in Bridgeport stayed level, though Nelson said they previously had a large increase two years ago.

“I believe people just want to get out of the bigger cities and come to the smaller towns,” she said for rising prices in the area. “They’re seeing what they think is a good price and they buy (homes), and they move to Nebraska.”

Nelson said new residents in the area could be looking to retire or work from home.

In Nebraska, the average taxable value of all residential and commercial property across a county, city or neighborhood must fall between 92% and 100% of local market value. If the rates fall under 92% or above 100%, assessors must update the value of properties so they fit within that range.

A single sale does not dictate overall market value, but dozens or hundreds of sales in an area add up.

“Most of our neighborhoods went up,” Dawes County Assessor Roberta Lindy Coleman said. “...Small parcels, or rural residential parcels, some of them went up a great deal based on how much land they have.”

Agricultural land is assessed on a different scale in Nebraska. Those market rates must be between 69% and 75% of the area’s market value for them.

A listing of rate changes were described by the 2022 Reports and Opinions of the Property Tax Administrator at the Nebraska Department of Revenue website. It is viewable at revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/research-statistical-reports/statewide-equalization.

In Box Butte County, different ag land classifications received valuation increases of up to 12%. In one market area in Cheyenne County, native grassland agricultural land values grew by 19%.

Residential valuations in Big Springs rose 10%. In Kimball, they rose 11%; in Dix, they increased by 15%.

Not all rates rose, though. Some had to be lowered. Sioux County residents saw an 8% residential value decrease, while rural Deuel County residents’ taxable values collectively fell by 25%.

In Gurley, residential property valuations declined by 30%. Cheyenne County Assessor Melody Keller said they would be above 122% of actual value otherwise.

Homes were being marketed at $84,000 and being sold for only $30,000; or marketed at $67,000 and selling for just $48,000.

“That had to go down,” Keller said. “... It’s just a crazy thing to happen when everywhere else is going up.”

In Scotts Bluff County, residential valuations were assessed 7% to 15% higher than last year, depending on the city. Commercial and most irrigated land stayed at their previous valuations, while some irrigated land decreased in value.

