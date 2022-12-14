Charitable gifts to United Way last beyond holidays

December has become well-known as a time to give back to local charities. Gifts to United Way have a long-lasting impact that extends beyond the holiday season.

In 2022, United Way impact 750 local families directly through United Way’s Fighting Hunger in the Community, distributing three full bags of food including fresh produce, meat, dairy and shelf-sustainable items directly to families who lack access to food or the ability to purchase needed food. The food distributions were held in Alliance, Chadron, Crawford, Gordon, Kimball, Scottsbluff/Gering and Sidney.

One family said, “Thank you so much for the food you brought us. It was an answer to prayers. We really appreciate it.”

Donations to United Way far surpass a gift to one entity as one gift is able to support multiple nonprofit organizations. United Way is here for neighbors, friends, family and everyone. Creating and supporting a strong safety net of nonprofits to meet the vast needs of our community so our neighbors always have a place to turn for help. From assisting with youth activities for families that are financially limited (Boy Scouts, Banisters Leadership Academy) to supporting the local soup kitchens (Scottsbluff/Gering Soup Kitchen, Community Table, 11.13 Ministries) and providing financial support directly to nonprofits serving families to create financial stability (CAPWN Commodity Supplemental Food Program, Western Community Health Resources Prescription Assistance Program). United Way is here and active in the community working to help people.

The public's gift to United Way supports all the nonprofit partners in the community and stays in the community they live to support local community members in the areas of health, education and financial stability. United Way is currently supporting 27 nonprofits in Western Nebraska, including Camp Scott-Program for Handicapped Children, CASA of Scotts Bluff County, Plains West CASA, Carpenter Center, Alliance Recreation Center and Family Stabilization-CAPWN.

Give the gift of United Way online at uwwn.org/donate or mail a donation to United Way 1517 Broadway Suite 106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361 or P.O. Box 617 Alliance, NE 69301. United Way works in the local community to Give, Advocate and Volunteer. To learn more about United Way, please call the United Way office at 308-763-8031 or 308-635-2522 or visit uwwn.org.