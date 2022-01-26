Charity to build a 'life-changing' new home for Bayard Army veteran

This Saturday, HFOT will officially complete its 326th house. Staff are currently working on an additional 71 projects, including the new Kramer residence, and more than 100 veterans are in the process of applying.

“The other thing we do that might be different is we stay in contact with our veterans for life,” Ivey said. Employees help veterans and their spouses with whatever they need help with, from getting into the workforce to starting nonprofits. “...Whatever our veterans want to do, we’re there to support them.” The charity has one department with five full-time staff whose sole goal is to follow up with the veterans they build houses for.

Kramer’s case was a more personal one for Ivey. In 2006, Ivey served as the commander of the task force Kramer was assigned to. The staff sergeant had been part of Ivey’s security detail. Ivey left the company less than a month before Kramer was wounded in action. The two were reunited at a veteran’s conference in Massachusetts in 2019.

“When he rolled in in his wheelchair, I was looking at him and I thought, ‘that guy looks familiar,’” Ivey said. “It was one of those moments when you turn to each other and you say, ‘hey, were you with...?’”

