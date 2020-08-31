Cheyenne County woman found safe

UPDATE: An Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled.
Authoroties had sought to determine the whereabouts of Linda Lee Hess. A short time later, it was canceled, saying the woman had been located safely in Colorado.
The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's assistance to locate Linda Hess, a 78-year-old white female.
She is described as 5'3," 113 pounds with grey short hair. She may be driving a black 2015 Mitsubishi mirage 4-foor, California license, 7SOR745. Hess suffers from dementia and diabetes and should not be driving.
If you see Linda Hess or this vehicle please call 911 or the Cheyenne Sheriff's Department 308-254-2922.
A photo was not yet available on the alert.
