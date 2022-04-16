Hundreds of children, from toddlers to 12-year-olds, visited with the Easter bunny and raced around for eggs at the Gering Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16.
Children gather eggs in annual Gering Kiwanis Easter egg hunt Saturday
Related to this story
Most Popular
A couple hundred Scottsbluff High School students walked out the front doors of the school Thursday, April 14, in a planned protest about sexual harassment and abuse issues.
A candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education is responding to allegations of sexual assault made against her son, a student at Chadron State College. "Ultimately, we are confident the truth will prevail," Elizabeth Tegtmeier said in the statement.
WATCH NOW: Donald Trump Jr. visits Gering to campaign for Nebraska governor candidate Charles Herbster
Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, stumped for gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster in Gering Wednesday. Trump Jr.…
As the world celebrated New Year’s Eve, Michelle Buckley headed to the hospital after experiencing a pain in her kidney. She found out she had…
Two elected Banner County officials and a county employee pleaded no contest to charges they faced in connection with a drunken party that inv…
Donald Trump Jr. will visit Gering Wednesday, April 13, to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. Trump Jr. and Herbst…
The City of Scottsbluff’s newest employee is already set on promoting the community. Sharaya Toof, the city’s new small business outreach and …
Police arrested a Scottsbluff woman on charges after a hit-and-run crash left another woman injured.
Kimball County residents likely heard detonations of explosives and sections of Highway 71 remained closed as personnel with F.E. Warren Air F…
A 36-year-old Kansas man has been cited on charges, including motor vehicle homicide, in a Sunday crash that killed an Alliance woman.