 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Children gather eggs in annual Gering Kiwanis Easter egg hunt Saturday

  • 0

Hundreds of children, from toddlers to 12-year-olds, visited with the Easter bunny and raced around for eggs at the Gering Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News