Chimney Rock Golf Course offers unique experience

Brian Sauer said the community has been supportive since they’ve taken ownership of the course. During the week, Brian Sauer said golfers can show up and play a round, but said tee times are recommended for the weekend when it is at its busiest.

On Tuesday, Ryan and Joanie McGill, of Omaha, stopped in for 18 holes on their way to Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

McGill said he and his wife received Nebraska Golf Passports for Christmas.

“We just started picking little courses on the way out to play. We played Cozad yesterday,” he said.

McGill said he and his wife were happy they stopped to play the course.

“This is gorgeous. It’s really fun,” he said. “When I researched this little course online, they had some really nice reviews. (The course) is just wide open. The greens are about twice the size (as Cozad’s) and are really well maintained. This has got a little more dogleg and a little more character.”

McGill did have some advice for fellow golfers.

“If you ever need golf balls, follow the road. I shanked it over there. I went over to get my ball and, no kidding, there were 12 balls around it,” he said, jokingly.

Chimney Rock Golf Course is located along North Highway 26 north of Bayard. Green fees are $15 for nine holes, and $18 for 18 holes. Cart rentals are available. For more information or to set up a tee time, call 308-586-1606.

