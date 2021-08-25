Chimney Rock Golf Course offers unique experience

Tucked amongst farmland along North Highway 26, Chimney Rock Golf Course is a hidden gem among golf courses in the Panhandle.
Wild Horse Creek comes into play on four of the course’s nine holes. Holes five, six and eight require golfers to hit a shot over the creek, while the creek runs parallel to hole number nine.
It is one of a few privately owned golf courses in the Panhandle having been purchased by Brian and Mandi Sauer from the City of Bayard in 2020.
Brian Sauer had been a farmer for a good portion of his life, but decided to go a different direction when Bayard put the course up for sale.
“I sold a farm and this was up for sale,” he said. “My dad retired and wanted to get out of farming and start a new venture,”
Sauer, though, said he didn’t know exactly what he was getting himself into.
“I had no idea the different mowers needed (to maintain a golf course). There are different mowers for the tee boxes, fairways, greens and rough,” he said. “Farming was real tough. It had its ups and downs — Mother Nature, commodity prices. I really thought this was going to be easier, but it’s been seven days a week from sunup to sundown or longer.”
Sauer said he got a crash course in maintaining it by the course’s former superintendent Jeff Smith after taking over in March 2020.
Having taken ownership near the beginning of the pandemic, Sauer said that was just one of the challenges he and Mandi faced last year.
“Last year was really tough,” he said. “I had to replace three mowers, upgrade mowers and we didn’t have a liquor license.”
He said getting a liquor license was important for the golf course.
“Without beer and liquor, what do you make money on?” Souer said.
Operating a restaurant was also foreign territory for the Sauers
“We kept some of the previous (restaurant employees), so they’ve been a huge help,” he said. “Our cook has been working out here (for a long time).”
The restaurant was severely hampered by what it could offer during the pandemic, Mandi Sauer said.
“We just started with some sandwiches and offered Pepsi, Gatorade and water,” she said.
Mandi Sauer said the pandemic didn’t give her a real idea of the challenges she was about to face.
“Once we got the restaurant going, it was a little overwhelming,” she said.
They now have a set menu with a daily special throughout the week.
Brian and Mandi said things are going much smoother now after getting some experience under their belts.
Brian Sauer said the community has been supportive since they’ve taken ownership of the course. During the week, Brian Sauer said golfers can show up and play a round, but said tee times are recommended for the weekend when it is at its busiest.
On Tuesday, Ryan and Joanie McGill, of Omaha, stopped in for 18 holes on their way to Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
McGill said he and his wife received Nebraska Golf Passports for Christmas.
“We just started picking little courses on the way out to play. We played Cozad yesterday,” he said.
McGill said he and his wife were happy they stopped to play the course.
“This is gorgeous. It’s really fun,” he said. “When I researched this little course online, they had some really nice reviews. (The course) is just wide open. The greens are about twice the size (as Cozad’s) and are really well maintained. This has got a little more dogleg and a little more character.”
McGill did have some advice for fellow golfers.
“If you ever need golf balls, follow the road. I shanked it over there. I went over to get my ball and, no kidding, there were 12 balls around it,” he said, jokingly.
Chimney Rock Golf Course is located along North Highway 26 north of Bayard. Green fees are $15 for nine holes, and $18 for 18 holes. Cart rentals are available. For more information or to set up a tee time, call 308-586-1606.