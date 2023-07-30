Officials with the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, donors and others celebrated the dedication of four new trails at Chimney Rock Saturday.

The trails range in walking distance, from .2 miles to 1.76 miles, and are designed to be accessible and easier to traverse for all visitors.

NSHSF President Gail DeBuse Potter delivered an address thanking the donors and workers who made the improvements possible. Visitors gathered at the Gordon and Patty Howard Patio and were treated to Chimney Rock shaped cookies from Gering Bakery.

DeBuse Potter said she was happy with the state of the project, which has been five years in the making. She said the foundation had "no issue getting funding" for the project, receiving $1.9 million in donations from a number of benefactors.

The project began in 2019 when the NSHSF purchased 360 acres of land from Patty and Gordon Howard, who many locals are familiar with for their decades spent leading the Oregon Trail Wagon Train, which included the landmark in its unique tours. With the Howard's donation, the foundation was able to begin to develop it into a recreational area.

"We decided that this historic land would be best served if it were a recreation and educational component to the landscape of the Panhandle and Morrill County," NSHSF Executive Director Leslie Fattig said.

The trails are 10 feet wide and covered in a layer of fine gravel to make them more accessible to visitors. There are also two 130-foot long bridges that were built over ravines to make the trails easier to travel.

"It provides access for people who, for various reasons couldn't get close to the rock at all," NSHSF Board Member Brian Croft said.

He said that while the new trails will bring visitors closer to the famed rock formation than before, they will not be able to reach the physical base of the rock to preserve its condition and protect the wildlife of the area.

"The Howards were concerned that the land might go into the hands of a developer or turn into a golf course and be inaccessible and that's why they had approached the foundation," he said.

The board of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation is proud to open the trails to the public, DeBuse Potter said, emphasizing that the trails are free to access.

"These carefully designed, safe, and ecologically sound trails will allow visitors to enjoy the visually stunning view of the landmark while preserving the landscape for future generations," she said.

While the project has received substantial donations, the foundation is still in need of additional funding to complete the work. The NSHSF is $350,000 short and is still in search of donors to finish the project.

Donors included the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation, The D. F. Dillon Foundation, the Acklie Charitable Trust, Oregon Trail Community Foundation, Scotts Bluff County Tourism Board, Quivey Bay Foundation and the Peed Family Foundation.

"We are grateful to all our generous donors who supported our vision and saw the need for this project," Fattig said.

Many of the donors will be recognized across the trails. Trail A will be named after Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation, Trail C for Crete Carrier. Trail D will be known as the Community Trail, and will recognize all donors over $1,000. Trail B has not yet been named.