Choreographer of the stars coming to Tabor Dance Academy

SCOTTSBLUFF — Chris Jones, choreographer of the stars, will present a dance classes at Tabor Dance Academy.

According to a press release from Tabor Dance Academy, Jones is described as “a true triple threat with multiple credits as an actor,

dancer and vocalist.’ He has numerous film and television appearances that include You Got Served, Forrest Gump, Battlefield America, No Vacancy, Big Momma’s House 2, Somebody Help Me, O, Lost In Plainview, Csi-Miami,

CSI-NY, Will And Grace, Mad Tv, SNL and many more. As a dancer, Jones has performed and worked with numerous recording artist’ such as Britney Spears, N’Sync, J-Lo, P.Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Dream, Destiny’s Child, Jessica Simpson, Chris Brown, Beyonce and appeared on worldwide tours, music videos and award shows such as the MTV VMA’S, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, Teen Choice Awards, AMA’s, European VMA’s, GRAMMYs and iHeart Radio Awards. He has also performed on Broadway and in commercials and industrials.

On Sunday, Aug. 15, two levels of classes will be offered: Beginner/Intermediate and Advanced. For more information, including cost and time, contact Tabor Dance Academy at 308-632-2454 or visit tabordanceacademy.com.