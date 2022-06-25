Choreographing on Broadway: Schadwinkel choreographs number for Arts for Autism fundraiser

Kayleigh Schadwinkel-Hickman started her own dance company while in college and will celebrate her 10-year graduation reunion from Gering High School this summer. She can also add another accomplishment to her list – making her Broadway debut.

Schadwinkel, 28, was invited to New York to perform at the Gershwin Theater for the Arts for Autism, a Broadway benefit concert on June 18-19. She took nine of her dance students with her to perform “Morning Glow” from the show Pippin.

“There’s less than 200 students and individuals across the Midwest and it’s invite only,” she said. “Only six groups got to perform on the Gershman stage, which we were one of them.”

Schadwinkel was the main choreographer and got to co-direct the “Morning Glow” scene and the group was selected as the main opener among the student acts.

Stephen Schwartz, who is the original composer of "Wicked" and "Pippin" saw the performance.

“I heard through the grapevine he was very pleased with our work,” Schadwinkel said.

As a GHS student, Schadwinkel was involved in athletics and the theater department. She played on the varsity volleyball team, was in cheer, speech and track and field. Growing up in an athletic family of volleyball players, she focused her energy on the sport, eventually taking those skills to Doane College, now Doane University.

Her hidden passion would emerge in moments throughout high school.

During her junior year, Schadwinkel was asked to choreograph a scene in “Oklahoma!”

“I actually got my start choreographing when Shelly Revelle Muggli and Andy Stobel and Mr. DeMaranville trusted a junior to choreograph the dream scene of 'Oklahoma!,' she said. “And that’s actually what really kicked off my choreographic career.”

In that moment, she realized her love of musical theater and desire to share stories through dance. Her senior year she began working small gigs, choreographing quinceañeras, wedding dances and swing dancing lessons.

“I’ll be honest, Gering High School’s musical theater department and show choir, that’s where I got my start and I’m very humbled,” she said.

Schadwinkel also took lessons at Tabor Dance Academy and tap lessons from Kathy Rueb.

Realizing her passion for dance, Schadwinkel, 22, entered the college scene and created a dance company, Put On Your Dance Shoes (POYDS).

“They have the dance team and dance elective, but they don’t have a true dance theater program,” Schadwinkel said.

The opportunity came from a conversation with her liberal arts seminar professor, Dan Clanton, who asked if she would be the choreographer. Clanton had previously spoke with Schadwinkel about her choreography experience in high school while she applied for the honors program.

“I choreographed this 45-minute mini ballet and I had 18 dancers and we had Irish tap dancing, contemporary, partner lifts, ballet, jazz, hip hop and it told the story of the first three chapters of Genesis,” she said.

Schadwinkel’s passion for dance blossomed from that opportunity as she committed to dance full-time by starting POYDS and stepped away from volleyball. The first practice had 25 people in attendance, which grew to 100 people in four years.

“So in four years, I had 10% of Doane’s population dancing for me,” she said.

Schadwinkel was the director, producer and choreographer of all the shows, which the college’s marketing department said were the “most anticipated annual show at the college,” she said.

After graduating with a degree in business administration from Doane College in 2016, she became the executive director of the Crete Chamber of Commerce for three years. Her community event planning work with Nebraska’s all pumpkin celebration was featured in Food Network magazine, in Midwest Living Magazine and Nebraska Tourism claimed it as one of the most successful startup festivals of populations under 10,000. After working an 8-hour shift, she would work an additional four hours choreographing shows because her passion was still dance.

Then, she decided to pursue the arts full time and said that decision has been amazing. She operates studios in Crete, Nebraska, and Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and does online classes.

Through her husband Zack’s fraternity brother, Schadwinkel was introduced to Matthew Eschliman, the director at Avanti who gave her the opportunity to choreograph the Broadway number.

Throughout her career, Schadwinkel credits the support from her hometown, her friends and supporters for her success.

“When people saw that I was in New York, that means a lot to me because the first people who are the shout outs were people from home and they were celebrating that with me,” she said.

While her passion for dance will continue to drive Schadwinkel to new heights, she said her success is attributed to the support from her home, her college and people she has met along the way.

