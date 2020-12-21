Christmas Day restaurant selections limited

Looking for a restaurant for Christmas dinner? Your choices are limited in the area.
In the Scottsbluff-Gering area, Shari’s Cafe and Pies, Asian Buffet, Main Moon Buffet and the Union Bar will be open. Penny’s Diner in Morrill will be open with a special Christmas dinner on the menu.
Oriana Klump, manager of Penny’s Diner said the restaurant is open 24/7 every day of the year due to its contract with Union Pacific Railroad to provide a place for crew members to get a meal. A special ham dinner will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“It’s nice, especially in this area with a smaller community. We get a lot of the senior citizens and those who may not have a place to go or don’t have a place to hang out for the holidays, so they’re able to come here and get a good meal and good company,” Klump said. “We have a fantastic staff that makes it a point to make sure everybody feels at home and taken care of.”
Union Bar co-owner Scott Swanson said working Christmas Day is optional for his employees. The Union will open at 3 p.m. and have a limited menu.
“There are a lot of people who don’t have family here and like the fact that we are open so they are not alone on Christmas,” Swanson said. “As far as our staff, it is a voluntary shift. If we don’t have volunteers, we don’t open. But, just as with some of our customers, some of our employees don’t have family here and want to work.”
For Shari’s assistant manager Cher Mayo, working on Christmas Day is always a positive experience because “People are always in a good mood on Christmas day.” Mayo said she doesn’t have family of her own to spend the holiday with, so the customers are like family for her. She said many customers drop in for a cup of coffee, but others will come for lunch, and some families come in for a dinner together.
“For me, for us to be open, it’s a lot of help for people,” Mayo said. “There are a lot of people who don’t have family coming in, especially this year.”
While not everyone wants to work on Christmas, Klump said her staff understands the importance.
“Obviously, everyone wants to be able to spend time with their family and stuff like that, but they’re fantastic about taking care of their guests, too,” she said. “That’s something they really strive for and they do a fantastic job of. They’re really dedicated.”
