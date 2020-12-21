Christmas Day restaurant selections limited

Looking for a restaurant for Christmas dinner? Your choices are limited in the area.

In the Scottsbluff-Gering area, Shari’s Cafe and Pies, Asian Buffet, Main Moon Buffet and the Union Bar will be open. Penny’s Diner in Morrill will be open with a special Christmas dinner on the menu.

Oriana Klump, manager of Penny’s Diner said the restaurant is open 24/7 every day of the year due to its contract with Union Pacific Railroad to provide a place for crew members to get a meal. A special ham dinner will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“It’s nice, especially in this area with a smaller community. We get a lot of the senior citizens and those who may not have a place to go or don’t have a place to hang out for the holidays, so they’re able to come here and get a good meal and good company,” Klump said. “We have a fantastic staff that makes it a point to make sure everybody feels at home and taken care of.”

Union Bar co-owner Scott Swanson said working Christmas Day is optional for his employees. The Union will open at 3 p.m. and have a limited menu.