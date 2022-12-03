Christmas on the Prairie, Uptown Scottsbluff Vendor Market offer glimpse of holidays past, present

The valley bustled with a variety of holiday festivities Saturday that the community enjoyed. From holiday markets to engaging activities at local attractions, there were several opportunities for people to get into the holiday spirit by creating unique crafts and purchasing one-of-a-kind items.

Scotts Bluff National Monument hosted a holiday event to give visitors a closer look at the Christmas traditions of those who traveled on the Oregon Trail.

Christmas on the Prairie included several craft stations that taught guests how to make several types of ornaments and decorations that would have been used to decorate Christmas trees in the pioneer days during the mid-1850s.

One of those stations taught the process of making corn husk dolls, a type of Native American doll made from the dried leaves of an ear of corn.

“You start with two of the husks, and you have to tie the short ends together,” explained volunteer Justin Koke. “Then, you fold it over to start forming the head.”

Eric Grunwald, park ranger of interpretation and lead interpreter at Scotts Bluff National Monument, said that all of the activities available at Christmas on the Prairie had their roots in the time period that the monument team focuses most heavily on.

“Scotts Bluff was a landmark for people traveling on the Oregon, California, and Mormon pioneer trails, so that’s the era that we tend to interpret the most is that emigration era of the 1840s to 1860s,” said Grunwald.

In addition to corn husk dolls, visitors also had the opportunity to string popcorn, paint dough ornaments, and more. These are all activities that would have been common practice long ago.

“What we’re doing is making ornaments that would have been typical of people who traveled the Oregon Trail,” said Grunwald. “They’re kind of Victorian era ornaments, things that people would have used to decorate their trees during that time.”

According to Grunwald, the pioneer trails and their predecessors are a crucial part of our area’s history that date back even further than the pioneers themselves.

“Of course, before that time period we had native peoples who would have been traveling through this area. In the early 1820s — even in the 1810s — we had fur traders traveling up and down the North Platte River, using it as kind of a travel corridor,” Grunwald explained. “Then in the 1840s, they learned they could get covered wagons to this area, so emigrants on their way to Oregon started using it.”

Christmas on the Prairie gives the monument team another method with which to showcase the rich history of our area in a way that is especially interesting to children.

“Not every community can say that they’re alongside the California or Oregon Trail, so it’s an important part of our heritage, and I think that kids get an idea of what it was like for the emigrants that traveled through here,” said Grunwald.

The volunteers and employees at Christmas on the Prairie take their job to the next level by donning period appropriate clothing to really help guests get a feeling for what life was like during the Oregon Trail days.

“What I’m wearing is typical of what a man would be wearing at that time period,” said Grundwald. “Wool trousers, cotton shirt, (and) wool vest.”

Grunwald’s attire also included a handkerchief around his neck, which he said would have been used to keep dust and dirt kicked up by animals and wagons out of his nose and mouth, and a wide brimmed hat for protection from the sun.

The Uptown Scottsbluff Mall had an array of vendors and customers awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus Saturday during the Uptown Scottsbluff Vendor Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There were a variety of vendors selling unique items at the event, including a Wyoming resident, Judith Bartman from Bear Creek rubs.

“We primarily sell spices and rubs, but at craft shows I branch out into baked goods as well, so we have quite a selection, lots of stuff that would make good Christmas gifts available. I’m also on the web and on Facebook,” Bartman said. “Around Christmastime our best product is the rails. It has each of our spices and once Christmas is over with, the wooden rail can be a candle holder.”

There were other food vendors at the mall capitalizing on the seasonal food popular during the holidays.

The Star-Herald interviewed owner Lizabeth Hernandez about her tamales business in Spanish.

“Here at Liz’s Tamales, we make enchiladas, tamales, beans, rice, (and) pork chile. We get extremely busy during the holidays, but we always work to get food out to the people who want it. We cater to all types of events,” Hernandez said.

Other vendors were there selling various craft items for decoration and gifts.

“We are J&J designs; we make jewelry, and we make silk arrangements for Christmas. Our jewelry is all real gemstones, and our designs are unique, and our Christmas arrangements are one-of-a-kind,” owner Joann Turner said.

Other vendors included Oak Grove, with a variety of products for gifting or decoration.

“Myself and my husband Joshua Blythe, run everything that we do. Oak Grove is my stuff that I do. I do jewelry, wire wrapping stones, hair extensions, organic oils, facial products, and beard products,” owner Tammy Blythe said. “We also have fractal wood burning or Lichtenberg burning, so it creates a lightning-type pattern in the wood.

“Our fractal burning that we do is our specialty," Blythe added. "We pass high voltage electricity through the wood and it’s fairly dangerous so those are a little higher in price. We have snowmen, lanterns and signs that also sell well.”

Like any other businesses, those selling designs and decorations at the market are feeling the strain of the holiday season.