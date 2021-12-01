 Skip to main content
Christmas with Selah at the Midwest Theater
Christmas with Selah at the Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF — With the holiday season in full swing, the Midwest Theater will bring Christian vocal trio Selah for a special Christmas performance Sunday, Dec. 5.

With over 4 million albums sold, this 11-time-Dove-Award-winning trio, comprised of Todd Smith, Allan Hall and Amy Perry, has set a standard for Christian Music that transcends the multiple genres with their effortless and signature blending of classical, pop, Gospel, bluegrass and world-beat textures. With a passion for ministry and a deep love for the Church, Selah breathes new life into timeless Christmas classics we all know and love.

Tickets cost $28 for members and $34 for non-members. They can be purchased at the Midwest Theater office in downtown Scottsbluff or by phone at 308-632-4311 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are also available online through Friday and can be purchased at the door starting at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The show begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, with doors opening at 4:15 p.m. Masks are recommended and, if you are feeling sick, we request that you stay home.

