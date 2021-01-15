Christopher & Banks planning to close all stores

Clothing store Christopher & Banks has sent an email to customers saying it plans to close all brick and mortar stores. Christopher & Banks has a location at Uptown Scottsbluff, formerly known as Monument Mall.
The email, which went out to customers on Friday afternoon, references media reports that the women's clothing chain had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy In New Jersey and says: "This decision wasn't made lightly, but is the best course of action given the circumstance."
The email says "a once in a 100-year pandemic proved to be an impossible event to overcome."
Specific plans for closures have not been announced.
According to Business Wire reports, the company had filed customary motions with the bankruptcy court to authorize, upon court approval, the company’s ability to maintain operations in the ordinary course of business, including, among other things, the payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption, payment of suppliers and vendors in the normal course of business, and the use of cash collateral.
In December, the company had announced the hiring of strategic advisors including B. Riley Securities Inc. to assist with management’s evaluation and pursuit of available strategic alternatives.
Keri Jones, president and chief executive officer, commented, “Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have taken aggressive steps to protect our business while continuing to serve our customers in a healthy and safe environment. Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the Company for the future. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated associates, loyal customers and supportive partners for their commitment to Christopher & Banks throughout these challenging times.”
This report includes information from the Associated Press.