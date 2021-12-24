Chuck Wagon Church bringing people together for over 20 years

Around the year 2000, Al Wilson had a goal. He wanted to reinvigorate the religious community around East Overland, but first he needed a congregation.
“I got off at 5:30 from my job, and I’d just go out into the community, knock on doors and talk to people about accepting Christ and quite a few of them would do it,” Wilson said. “So that was great, but they wouldn’t go to church anywhere.”
The problem for many people he approached was that they had preconceived notions about what a church atmosphere would be like.
“I went to one door and the people said, “What do we have to wear?” And they had on a jogging suit, and I said, “That’d look good right there.”
The last church many of those people had visited had turned them away because they weren’t wearing the proper clothing, Wilson said.
His church, Chuck Wagon Church at 522 East Overland Dr., does things a little bit differently. The building had been pre-existing, and there were pews already available. The name, too, was already established.
“That was because we had no creativity,” Wilson said, joking. “Years ago, that building was the Chuck Wagon Restaurant. We thought, since we’re there and we’re serving breakfast anyway, we’ll call it the Chuck Wagon Church.”
Fitting of a restaurant turned church turned second church, the gatherings at Chuck Wagon are largely informal. Instead of a suit or robes, Wilson wears blue jeans during his sermons.
Congregation member Brenda Hall said she appreciated how people could wear whatever they felt comfortable in to Chuck Wagon events. Several fellow worshippers wear Christmas clothing as the holiday draws closer.
“I love this church,” she said. “...You can come how you want to.”
The church has a few stand-out features that set it apart from others. To begin with, it’s non-denominational. Everybody is welcome to join the congregation.
Sermons are also light on reading verses and heavy on singing and music.
“We have a lot of musicians in the church ... it’s never on the bulletin because there is no bulletin,” Wilson said.
Chuck Wagon also includes a food pantry and a clothing closet, for people to take what they need in times of need. Dinner events are held on the last Saturday of every month. Additionally, there are weekly breakfasts before Sunday worships, where volunteers serve eggs, pastries and orange juice.
The meals, and the upbeat, high-tempo sermons, bring in an abundance of people. Many are poor, some are more well-off, but they’re all there to worship.
“At first, they’d just eat and leave,” Wilson said, “but as time went on they became a community, a family. But that’s a good thing because now when they come in, they talk and have a good time.”
Many people who attend the church say it’s that feeling of togetherness which draws them to it.
“My dad’s a preacher, and when I first started coming here, I was like, “This place kind of reminds me of my dad’s church when I was a youngin’,” David Roberts said. He was among dozens of diners at one of the church’s breakfasts. He said that nostalgic feeling kept him coming back. “It’s a good thing for the community. They put the word of God into action.”
The church hosts more than just sermons. There are Bible study groups for different groups of people, such as a men’s group, a women’s group, and a Spanish language group. On Dec. 18, there was a soup supper and Christmas program featuring musical acts.
There was even a puppet show at the event called “The King and Me.”
“What it is is a group of young people are going to make a theme park in Bethlehem,” Wilson said. “It’s a cute idea ... and in the process of doing it they tell the story of Christ being born on Earth. Yeah, it’s good.”
People come from all over to attend the church. Some drive all the way from Wyoming. Wilson has tried to do some outreach into the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota, too.
He’s not alone in running the church, as several other volunteers put events together.
Christopher Brannan has been helping out at the church almost since it began.
“It kind of just fell into place, you know what I mean?” he said. He and his wife open the church and cook food, and he’s on Chuck Wagon’s board for accounting.
“Let me put it this way: the Holy Spirit leads you, and things open up. That’s how it works.”
Something else Wilson said the Holy Spirit helped with was the acquisition of a new, larger facility, called the Chuck Wagon Sanctuary. Wilson said this new building, which is located a few minutes away from the current one, will be able to host larger events.
“We were getting too full ‘til COVID hit. Now people are staying away, but we’re filling back up again. We were needing more room and that’s the reason we did this.”
Once completed, it will include a playground and greatly expanded parking space. However, Wilson said the sanctuary probably wouldn’t be finished for another few years.
While other churches which started in the area have moved on, Chuck Wagon continues to prosper in its current location. As to why that may be, the congregation has a few ideas.
“It’s real,” Brannan said. Like many other worshippers, he said, the church does its best to follow God’s teachings. “We don’t care who comes in the door. We love everybody.”