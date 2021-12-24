Chuck Wagon Church bringing people together for over 20 years

Around the year 2000, Al Wilson had a goal. He wanted to reinvigorate the religious community around East Overland, but first he needed a congregation.

“I got off at 5:30 from my job, and I’d just go out into the community, knock on doors and talk to people about accepting Christ and quite a few of them would do it,” Wilson said. “So that was great, but they wouldn’t go to church anywhere.”

The problem for many people he approached was that they had preconceived notions about what a church atmosphere would be like.

“I went to one door and the people said, “What do we have to wear?” And they had on a jogging suit, and I said, “That’d look good right there.”

The last church many of those people had visited had turned them away because they weren’t wearing the proper clothing, Wilson said.

His church, Chuck Wagon Church at 522 East Overland Dr., does things a little bit differently. The building had been pre-existing, and there were pews already available. The name, too, was already established.